Residents in Rockrimmon area encouraged to participate in evacuation drill on June 25

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents in the Rockrimmon area neighborhoods are welcome to participate in the wildland fire evacuation drill and preparedness on Saturday, June 25.

The drill will be conducted by the City of Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management. In a news release, first responders will utilize the drill to practice evacuation procedures and multiagency response coordination. Public participation is encouraged in order to make the drill realistic.

Residents from the following neighborhoods are asked to participate:

  • Discovery
  • Comstock Village
  • Golden Hills

Residents who are interested in participating will evacuate their homes to a pre-determined location.

The following agencies will be participating in the exercise:

  • Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)
  • Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)
  • The American Red Cross
  • Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
  • The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Residents must sign up for the evacuation drill by Saturday, June 25 due to limited availability. There will be an informational meeting on Wednesday, June 8. The meeting is optional and will not require advance registration.

Pre-Evacation Sign-Up Meeting

Wednesday, June 8

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Foothills Elementary School

825 Allegheny Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Evacuation Drill

Saturday, June 25

10:20 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Additional instruction will be available to registered participants.

“Evacuation drills like this are an excellent way to understand how and why to evacuate,” said Jim Reid, Director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, “We practice so that when we really need to evacuate during an incident, we are not learning how to do it for the first time. On this tenth anniversary of the Waldo Canyon Fire, we want to make sure we keep improving our community’s safety by practicing how to evacuate.”

You can learn more about the evacuation drill by clicking here .

The City of Colorado Springs

