Conor McGregor warned Michael Chandler fight ‘doesn’t make sense’ due to similarity to bitter UFC rival Khabib

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CONOR MCGREGOR has been warned not to face Michael Chandler in his comeback fight.

Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Chandler made a fired-up callout of The Notorious moments after his viral KO of Tony Ferguson last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkNWH_0fwqc0B900
Michael Chandler made an impassioned call-out of Conor McGregor last month Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmm7S_0fwqc0B900
The Notorious quickly accepted the former Bellator champion's callout Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUB1s_0fwqc0B900
But he's been warned the fight will be similar to his 2018 grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov Credit: GETTY

McGregor quickly accepted Iron's challenge, but UFC former light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz reckons the fight is a stylistic nightmare for the Irishman.

He told Helen Yee: "It doesn't make sense for Conor McGregor.

"Chandler is a wrestler who can strike. That's not Conor's strength. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] really showed that and what he can do with it.

"[Dustin] Poirier also showed what he can do with wrestling also and with striking."

McGregor, 33, was dominated by the retired Nurmagomedov in their 2018 grudge match - the biggest fight in UFC history.

Dagestani destroyer Nurmagomedov utilised his wrestling for the majority of the contest, which he won via fourth-round submission.

Former two-division champion McGregor is in the final stages of recovering from the horrific broken leg he suffered in his trilogy fight with Poirier last July.

Ortiz said of his return: "For Conor to come back after the injury he had, I have nothing but respect for the guy.

"The guy has a steel rod in his leg and still wants to come back and compete."

UFC poster boy McGregor is set to undergo a CT scan in the coming days to determine when he can start kicking again.

The Dubliner told Sky Sports: "The body's doing good. I'm out here with my full team.

"Obviously I'm enjoying the Monaco Grand Prix then after that we're going to up the training bit by bit.

"I should be able to kick now, I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I'll be clear to kick.

"Once I can kick and grapple I'll be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training and that's all. I'm excited to get back."

McGregor was eyeing a summer return to the cage, although UFC president Dana White is anticipating an autumn comeback.

The veteran promoter told SunSport: "We're looking at early fall, if everything goes right.

"If his leg heals right and he gets the clearance to really start training, then possibly early fall."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHcWg_0fwqc0B900

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
