Lubbock, TX

64-year-old William Hanselman hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

 2 days ago

Authorities identified 64-year-old William Hanselman as the man who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

