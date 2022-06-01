ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Good riddance Paul Pogba, what a waste of money': Scathing Manchester United fans blast midfielder as an 'absolute joke' and a 'virus' after his exit on a free transfer was finally confirmed, six years after £89m world-record move

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after the club revealed Paul Pogba is to leave the club at the end of his contract.

It was widely expected that the midfielder would leave Old Trafford at the end of his current deal, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus leading the chase for his signature.

But the news of Pogba's immediate exit was finally made official on Wednesday lunchtime and Manchester United fans were quick to react to it, with many sticking the boot in on the France international.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIBrf_0fwqbyZv00
Manchester United have confirmed midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club this summer
Manchester United announced Pogba's exit via their social media account

One fan tweeted: 'Best bit of news from the club in a while..good riddance! #Pogba'

Another wrote: 'Thank you #pogvirus . You won’t be missed.'

A third fan wrote: 'I like the fact that the club announced it first. @paulpogba best wishes, and learn to talk less and play more.'

Manchester United weren't quite so dismissive of their departing star as they paid tribute to Pogba who had two spells with the Red Devils.

In a farewell message the club added: 'For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

'Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

'We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkrx5_0fwqbyZv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYwXg_0fwqbyZv00

United tweeted 'Once a red, always a red' and 'thank you for your service @PaulPogba' with a clapping hand emoji.

Pogba has endured a topsy-turvy relationship with United fans since his return to the club in 2016.

A superb four-year spell at Juventus prompted Jose Mourinho to splash £89million on the midfielder and, despite a solid start at Old Trafford, injuries and a loss of form began to affect his performances.

But Pogba continued to thrash out top-class displays for the French national team, something United fans could not understand when in contrast, his United performances often fell below his top personal standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQZEs_0fwqbyZv00
Manchester United fans often became frustrated with Pogba's performances for the club

The World Cup winner now faces a decision as to where his future lies, which is likely to be away from the Premier League after turning down advances from Manchester City last month.

Incoming United manager Erik ten Hag will now have to go about bolstering his midfield options with Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard all expected to follow Pogba out of the exit door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKiFi_0fwqbyZv00
Erik ten Hag will need to rebuild his midfield this summer after Pogba's exit was confirmed

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool’s Highest Earners Revealed, Three Players On At Least £200,000 Per Week

Liverpool’s wage bill has been unveiled, and Virgil van Dijk tops the list, raking in a whopping £11.4 million a year. This comes as no surprise as the Dutch centre back is one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk is the record holder for the longest run without defeat at home in the Premier League, his last defeat at Anfield was against Liverpool, when he was playing for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Jesse Lingard
Yardbarker

Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

Serie A side Roma are said to be keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Jose Mourinho looks to raid his former club. Wan-Bissaka endured a rough season for the Red Devils after playing out two good seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and the right-back has been linked with a loan move back to Selhurst Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Juventus#Paulpogba#The Red Devils#Academy
CBS Sports

Manchester United announce Paul Pogba won't extend his contract and is set to leave the club

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of the current season, as has been expected. The two parties couldn't agree on a new contract over the last several months and with his current agreement expiring this summer they have decided to not continue to. Manchester United issued the following statement. "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract. Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey"
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

AS Roma’s Jose Mourinho considers reunion with departing Jesse Lingard

Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning a reunion with Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Manchester United announced this week that Lingard won’t be at the club next season. The England international spent some of his United career playing under Mourinho, and now the pair could link up together at AS Roma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy