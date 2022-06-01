'Good riddance Paul Pogba, what a waste of money': Scathing Manchester United fans blast midfielder as an 'absolute joke' and a 'virus' after his exit on a free transfer was finally confirmed, six years after £89m world-record move

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after the club revealed Paul Pogba is to leave the club at the end of his contract.

It was widely expected that the midfielder would leave Old Trafford at the end of his current deal, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus leading the chase for his signature.

But the news of Pogba's immediate exit was finally made official on Wednesday lunchtime and Manchester United fans were quick to react to it, with many sticking the boot in on the France international.

One fan tweeted: 'Best bit of news from the club in a while..good riddance! #Pogba'

Another wrote: 'Thank you #pogvirus . You won’t be missed.'

A third fan wrote: 'I like the fact that the club announced it first. @paulpogba best wishes, and learn to talk less and play more.'

Manchester United weren't quite so dismissive of their departing star as they paid tribute to Pogba who had two spells with the Red Devils.

In a farewell message the club added: 'For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

'Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

'We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.'

United tweeted 'Once a red, always a red' and 'thank you for your service @PaulPogba' with a clapping hand emoji.

Pogba has endured a topsy-turvy relationship with United fans since his return to the club in 2016.

A superb four-year spell at Juventus prompted Jose Mourinho to splash £89million on the midfielder and, despite a solid start at Old Trafford, injuries and a loss of form began to affect his performances.

But Pogba continued to thrash out top-class displays for the French national team, something United fans could not understand when in contrast, his United performances often fell below his top personal standards.

Manchester United fans often became frustrated with Pogba's performances for the club

The World Cup winner now faces a decision as to where his future lies, which is likely to be away from the Premier League after turning down advances from Manchester City last month.

Incoming United manager Erik ten Hag will now have to go about bolstering his midfield options with Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard all expected to follow Pogba out of the exit door.