Shots Fired During Road Rage Incident Leads To Alexandria Car Crash: Police

Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

Alexandria Police are investigating after a a violent road rage incident ended in gunfire and a single-car crash, the department said on Twitter.

The incident, which shut down Seminary Road from Howard to Jordan Streets, happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, according to the Tweet.

No injures were reported as a result of the shots being fired and only minor injuries were sustained in the car crash, police added.

No other information was released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

