'There's No Food': Russian Soldiers Forced To Eat Dogs, Ukraine Claims

By Isabel van Brugen
 4 days ago

Russian troops are being forced to eat dogs because of food shortages, Ukraine's security service has claimed.

The SBU, Kyiv's security and intelligence agency, released a text message exchange purportedly between two Russian soldiers, in which a serviceman stationed in the occupied parts of the Kherson region, close to Crimea, told his friend that he and other troops had eaten a Yorkshire terrier.

"It's all f*****. [Ukrainians] are f****** beating us like kids. We eat dogs, there's no food. Today we ate a Yorkie. A Yorkshire terrier," the soldier was quoted as saying by the SBU.

Responding to this message, the other serviceman replied: "Oh heck. Although that's an understatement."

The Ukrainian agency said it had intercepted the conversation. "This is evidenced by the correspondence of the Russian aggressor, which was intercepted by the SBU," it added.

The soldier also texted that the Russian army had no logistics and "simply can't deliver" rations, according to the security service.

The SBU added in a statement: "This contrasts sharply with the 'victorious' picture broadcast on Russian television. So, to his friend's surprised remark that their mass media 'only draw victories,' he answers: 'Let them come here and draw.'"

Newsweek has been unable to verify the text messages independently.

In late March, the SBU made a similar allegation, claiming that it had tapped a phone call in which Russian soldiers discussed eating dog meat instead of their ration packs.

Troops were "sick" of the ready-to-eat rations they had been given, a soldier is said to have told his family. "Are you eating OK at least?" he is asked.

The serviceman replied: "Not too bad. We had alabay [a sheepdog breed found in Central Asia] yesterday. We wanted some meat."

This claim too has not been independently verified. Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry for comment.

There have been multiple reports of food shortages and low morale among Russian soldiers since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

In March, just weeks into the conflict, New Lines Magazine reported that Russian troops stalled outside Kyiv were asking local people for food .

"The villagers say that they are begging for food. They're so hungry, they come to the villagers and ask for something to eat. The villagers say they are not aggressive.

"Their commanders want them to fight, to be harsh. But they are too busy asking for scraps to eat," a resident of Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kyiv, told the news outlet.

Lanna Mama
4d ago

Russians have been forced into cannibalism during other horrid times. I'm sure they'll get used to dogs fairly quickly. soldier said they wanted meat...not that they had no food. they were sick of their rations like every soldier ever. they're just bored and cruel enough to go after common house dogs for food. let them enjoy their next terrier. may they choke on its meat.

Jerry Macks
4d ago

I don’t understand eating dogs unless you are possibly going to die of starvation.From what I have been seeing on the news the country looks like a good place to hunt for food you know like rabbit,squirrel,and deer. Apparently they have the weapons to hunt, but I do see similar problems with our own younger generation here in America! Spoiled rotten no respect and parents don’t know how to teach them to be self sufficient as in fishing, and hunting for themselves! It’s called survival and actually taught my wife’s son and his friends to fish and hunt but all of them are in prison or dead because of drugs so sometimes it will backfire on you like it did on us and you never understand or know what happened!

Karen Tria
4d ago

So what were all the videos of the Russian soldiers giving the remaining people in Mariupol food, water, and medical assistance if they had none for themselves?

