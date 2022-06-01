ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop features performance-minded 12th Gen Intel Core processors

By Amy Poole
 3 days ago
Tackle demanding tasks with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop. Equipped with performance-minded 12th Gen Intel Core processors, it delivers a 20% performance improvement, making it suitable for video editing, coding, and gaming. Moreover, this laptop delivers up to 10 hours of nonstop use or up to a 4-hour battery life...

Gadget Flow

