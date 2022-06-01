More hot weather Wednesday, few strong storms possible Thursday

Look for highs to push back to the low 90s across the region on Wednesday. Most areas will be dry, but a storm or two is possible in our western areas on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Where storms develop, a storm or two could be strong.

Thursday, a cold front will push across the mid south bringing better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Where the storms develop, a storm or two could be strong to severe.

This won't be a widespread severe weather event, but we'll need to stay alert for the possibility of damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours.

While we're running a surplus of rain for the year, we did end May below normal for the month; so, we could use some rain. While this cold front will bring rain, most areas look to receive less than a half-inch. Behind the front, Friday looks refreshing with lower humidity levels.