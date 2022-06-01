ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Baker Creates 'Amazing' Lifesize Cake of the Queen to Mark Jubilee

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The lifelike cake sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II prompted one TikTok user to suggest creator Lara Mason should go on Netflix's "Is It...

