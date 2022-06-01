ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota students walk out to demand gun changes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of students walked out of class Tuesday and gathered in downtown Minneapolis to demand state legislators adopt tougher gun laws in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Star Tribune reported the students walked out around 12:30 p.m. and gathered in Gold Medal Park. They demanded officials create a statewide advisory group made up of students and teachers from every school district in the state to discuss ways to reduce gun violence in schools.

They also want legislators to cut down on the number of active shooter drills required by state law. Right now schools must conduct at least five drills each year. Students insist the drills cause trauma and they want the state to require only two drills.

Other demands include funding for mental health counseling for every student in Minnesota and a ban on AR-15-style assault rifles.

Fridley High School junior Jean Rhodes says the school shooting was even more unnerving because it came less than two weeks after a white gunman killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York. She says students deserve to feel safe.

Students across the country have held similar walkouts over the Uvalde shootings.

Comments / 1

Related
B105

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Texas Society
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Texas Government
City
Fridley, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Minnesota Reformer

Tirado settlement is an unsatisfactory end to two outrageous incidents in city history | Column

How much is your left eye worth to you? $10 million? $1 million? $600,000 seems low, but that’s what Linda Tirado is stuck with. She’s the photographer who was permanently blinded in her left eye when police shot her with a projectile in the days after George Floyd was murdered, by the police.  Rather than […] The post Tirado settlement is an unsatisfactory end to two outrageous incidents in city history | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Family, friends hold memorial service for Jim Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Klobuchar family held a celebration of life memorial for columnist Jim Klobuchar, who died in May 2021 at age 93. The celebration of his life was held at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The service featured remarks from Jim Klobuchar's daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and other family and friends.
WJON

How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In Minnesota

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Black People#School Shooting#Mental Health Counseling#Protest#Ap#Robb Elementary School#The Star Tribune#Fridley High School
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene, officers were told that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Stanek, Hepola drop out of race for Minnesota governor

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has scrapped his bid for the GOP nomination for governor, while state lawmaker Jeremy Munson is still set to challenge in the 1st District despite failing to get the GOP endorsement. On Tuesday, Stanek said he decided he will not challenge the endorsed GOP candidate, Dr. Scott Jensen, in the August primary.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How Prevalent Will Ticks Be This Year In Minnesota? And How Are They Counted?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A sign of summer will have you checking your skin after hike in the woods. June is the peak season for ticks. Several states out east are forecasting high populations of the insect. How prevalent will ticks be this year in Minnesota? And how are they counted? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains what to look out for and how to protect yourself. If your hobby involves a hike through nature, such a disc golf, caution is key. When asked if he’s ever found a tick on him after a playing a round, Michael Stromberg quickly said,...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
KDHL AM 920

‘Living’ Plant Just Scared Unsuspecting Minnesotans Out For a Walk

It's something you might see on TV or on TikTok, but this 'living' plant just startled several Minnesotans out for a walk earlier this week. Ahh, you gotta love this time of year in Minnesota, right? The weather has warmed up... finally... and people across the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting out and enjoying it-- even if that means you might be startled by a 'living' plant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ninikitty

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's renter protections end as evictions have spiked

A Hennepin County court referee listened for hours Wednesday as renter after renter agreed to pay the hundreds or thousands of dollars they owe, or leave their homes. It was just another hectic day in housing court, where the number of eviction cases has climbed - a trend some fear is about to get worse.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesotans can receive additional at-home Covid tests

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesotans can now place a second order for four free at-home rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests from this program are now able to receive four additional tests per household (for up to a total of eight tests) at Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19. Those who have not yet placed an order can receive up to eight tests at once.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

927K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy