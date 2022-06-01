ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Axie Infinity Launches Builders Program, AXS Token Corrects Partially After 24% Rally

Coinspeaker
 2 days ago

In a push toward community-driven growth, Axie Infinity is launching a new Builders Program along with grants in AXS to build new gaming experiences for users. On Tuesday, May 31, the play-to-earn blockchain game Axie Infinity announced the launch of its new Builders Program on the platform. The program seeks to...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

TechCrunch

Application security testing platform Code Intelligence raises $12M Series A

The company was co-founded in 2018 by Sergej Dechand, Khaled Yakdan and their former professor at the University of Bonn, Matthew Smith. “Back then, we noticed that fuzzing and some other techniques are super powerful, but outside of the security research community, no one actually used it,” Dechand told me. “We started to collaborate from the university with a few larger enterprise companies to try things out and we had really, really good results. So even though we didn’t want to found a company in the beginning, somehow we had a prototype of a product.” Encouraged by Smith, the team decided to give it a shot and founded a company to develop and commercialize its prototype system. At first, the co-founders continued to work at the university, but in 2019, they decided to work on the service full-time. Now, a few years later, Code Intelligence counts the likes of Bosch, Continental and Deutsche Telekom among its users.
COMPUTERS
freightwaves.com

Lineage Logistics and Bay Grove acquire visibility platform Turvo

Cold storage real estate investment trust Lineage Logistics, which is backed by private equity firm Bay Grove, announced Wednesday the acquisition of supply chain software provider Turvo. The deal will allow Turvo to accelerate its tech offering and to expand into new markets. The transaction is an extension of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

South Africa’s Talk360 raises $4M to build single payment platform for Africa

Meanwhile, the startup is also looking to expand its international calling operations across Africa after closing a $4 million seed funding round, led by HAVAÍC. The 4Di Capital and a number of angel investors that include Gaston Aussems (ex-Mollie), Robert Kraal (ex-Adyen), Gabriel de Montessuss (President WorldPay International) and Marnix van der Ploeg (ex-Booking.com and EQT), also participated in the round.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Primo offering ‘brokerage in a box’ solution for logistics companies and shippers

Traditionally, in the logistics space, service providers offer their shipper customers just one or two transport offerings. Very few providers, asset or non-asset, have a one-stop-shop solution. Role types, resources, systems and processes become fundamentally different across different sectors of the industry and can be hard to obtain. For example,...
INDUSTRY
#Axs#Token#Video Game#Web3#The Builders Program
freightwaves.com

National Railway Equipment CEO: ‘Future is bright’ for new tech adoption

As more companies seek to deploy greener locomotives and rail equipment to support their sustainability programs, National Railway Equipment’s new CEO, Merritt Becker, expects to help customers embrace technology and transition seamlessly toward that goal. FreightWaves recently chatted with Becker, whose first day as CEO of NRE was Wednesday....
MOUNT VERNON, IL
TechCrunch

Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
ENVIRONMENT
hackernoon.com

Neo Announces the Winners of Polaris Launchpad Hackathon

More than 600 developers compete for $500k in prizes and business incubation and the potential to tap into $200m in Neo’s EcoBoost grant resources. 11 winning projects received post-hackathon incubation support and are now building on Neo N3. The event incubated up-and-coming DeFi, crowdfunding, NFT-centric, and other innovative projects such as Humswap, ToTheMoon, Rentfuse, Lyrebird Finance, and many more.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
US News and World Report

South African Company Helps Hang Local Art in Virtual World

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - As South African artist Fhatuwani Mukheli paints a portrait of a woman at his Johannesburg studio, he is creating not only the work before him but also a digital asset destined to adorn a virtual world. Mukheli uses The Tree, an online marketplace for South African artists...
VISUAL ART
The Associated Press

MANSCAPED™ Launches Newest Routine, The Platinum Package 4.0

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- Today, men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator, MANSCAPED™, announces the launch of The Platinum Package 4.0, available now in the United States and Canada. On the heels of the successful debut of its UltraPremium Collection, launched earlier this year, MANSCAPED’s latest kit features a variety of the brand’s expertly designed tools and formulations that together offer the very best grooming routine from head-to-toe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

Massive Bio Raises $9 Million to Scale Growth and Fuel Global Expansion of Its AI-Enabled Oncology Clinical Trial Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Massive Bio, Inc., a leader in precision medicine and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled patient centric clinical trial enrollment, raised $9 million co-led by Revo Capital and Kenan Turnacioğlu, Chair of Board of Directors PaigeAI, with additional participation from DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, the German Development Finance Institution.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Coinspeaker

Crypto.com Obtains License to Operate in Dubai as FTX Launches in Japan

In February, Dubai announced its first crypto regulation, making it illegal for anyone to deal with crypto assets without VARA approval. One of the leading global exchanges, Crypto.com has announced that it has obtained provisional approval for its virtual asset license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). According to the report, the exchange passed an initial compliance check which gives them the legal right to operate crypto-related services in the region. It is expected that Crypto.com obtains its full operating license in the near term after VARA carries out due diligence and mandated requirements. The collaboration is expected to be a win-win for both parties as the country seeks to revolutionize its financial sector through cryptos.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Chainguard raises $50M to guard supply chains

In addition to the new funding, the company, which is only 8 months old at this point, also launched its first set of container base images today, which Chainguard promises to have zero known vulnerabilities and which will be continuously updated. These images will be fully signed and will feature a software bill of materials (SBOM).
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Transcard’s SMART Hub Payments Collabs With Sage Intacct

Payments and data technology platform Transcard is integrating its SMART Hub payment portal in collaboration with cloud-based financial management and services firm Sage Intacct. The SMART Hub payment portal digitizes payment management for businesses and also offers insights into what transpired, according to a press release on Wednesday (June 1)....
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Winklevoss Twins’ Gemini Exchange to Layoff 10% of Staff due to Crypto Winter

Gemini issued a memo to all its staff nationwide notifying them of an impending layoff to help the company survive the bear market. Gemini Trust Company, LLC recently announced a substantial staff layoff in order to weather the looming crypto winter. In a blog post, Gemini’s twin founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss further expounded on the reason for the layoff. According to them, prevailing “macroeconomic” and “geopolitical turmoil” further worsened the unsavory contraction phase. To this end, the founders stated that they had no choice but to cut down on the workforce.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

BitStamp Introduces Earn Product to US Customers for Staking Ethereum, Algorand

The Bitstamp Earn product will offer returns only on staking ETH and ALGO. Note that it won’t be involved with any kind of lending process. Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp is now looking to expand its presence in the US markets by introducing its Bitstamp Earn products to American investors. The Bitstamp Earn product introduces a staking offer for two cryptocurrencies Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO).
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

DeFi Protocol Balancer Launches on Ethereum’s Layer 2 Scalability Platform Optimism

Balancer worked along with decentralized investment platform Conjunction X to deploy a decentralized exchange (DEX) that will compete within the Optimism ecosystem. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and automated market maker Balancer has launched on Optimism, an Ethereum Layer-2 scalability platform. This move will help Balancer to enhance user functionality by reducing fees and increasing scalability.
COMPUTERS
petage.com

Ren’s Pets Wins RCC Excellence in Retailing Omni-Channel Award

Ren’s Pets, a leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and supplies, is excited to announce its win in the omni-channel category for the Retail Council of Canada’s Excellence in Retailing Awards. As a newer RCC member, this marks the first time Ren’s has won an award with the prestigious association.
PET SERVICES
thebossmagazine.com

Setting Up A Private Limited Company In Singapore Is Easy If You Use A Professional Service

Singapore has become a hugely popular destination for business entrepreneurs, but as with any country, it can take time to fully understand the steps required to get your company up and running. Then there are the legal requirements around running the business, from taxation to employment legislation; it’s essential that you have everything under control.
WORLD
Coinspeaker

