Gas prices rise another $.10 overnight to $4.37

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The pain at the pump continues to get worse . Gas prices rose overnight in Colorado from $4.27 to $4.37 Wednesday morning for a gallon of regular fuel.

The national average continues to rise as well, hitting $4.67 for a gallon of regular fuel.

Less than a week ago, the average price for a regular gall of fuel in Colorado was $4.23. This morning, the price has risen to $4.37

A year ago, the average for a regular gallon of fuel was $3.12 in Colorado.

Date/Average Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.370 $4.685 $4.977 $5.330
Yesterday Avg. $4.278 $4.604 $4.896 $5.318
Week Ago Avg. $4.206 $4.528 $4.824 $5.333
Month Ago Avg. $4.029 $4.363 $4.662 $5.219
Year Ago Avg. $3.122 $3.441 $3.732 $3.223
AAA, 6/1/2022

AAA said the rise in fuel prices isn’t slowing travel so far.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson . “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Sam’s Club – Thornton: $3.95
  2. Costco – Sheridan: $3.95
  3. Murphy Express – Littleton: $3.97
  4. Sam’s Club- Castle Rock: $3.99
  5. Costco – Littleton: $3.99
  6. Costco – Arvada: $3.99
  7. Circle K – Highlands Ranch: $3.99
  8. Eagles Nest – Walsh: $3.99
  9. Costco – Thornton- $4.00
  10. Conoco – Divide: $4.00

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.95.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

