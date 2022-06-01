City participating in waste reduction initiative

Central Coast Clean program aims to combat litter in SLO County

– The City of Paso Robles is participating in a county-wide initiative to help decrease the amount of trash, especially plastic, that makes its way into local waterways and affects water quality on the Central Coast and in Paso Robles.

The campaign is a joint effort between the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority, Central Coast Partners for Water Quality, the County of San Luis Obispo, and all of the cities within SLO County. The stated goals of the program are to:

Reduce the overall amount and size of trash captured in drain inlet cleanouts to achieve a year-over-year reduction of 10-percent annually over 10 years.

Reduce the amount of most littered items: cigarette butts, and disposable utensils.

Decrease the level of on-land visual trash assessment results by 10-percent each year over a five-year period. OVTA levels: Very Littered, Littered, Slightly Littered, Not Littered.

“Our waterways are a source of pride and joy for our communities and visitors alike,” states the program’s website, “We know litter anywhere in our regions impacts our water quality – from creeks and rivers to bays and oceans. The best way to keep the central coast pristine is to prevent litter from ruining our stunning scenery in the first place.”

“Paso Robles is a beautiful place filled with many critical natural resources, such as local waterways and rolling hills filled with oaks,” Paso Robles Stormwater Manager David LaCaro says, “In order for us to maintain its beauty, we must continue to be good stewards of the land. The city sees an increase in population, we also experience an increase in trash and litter. As such, the city provides various volunteer opportunities for community action and participation in the City’s beautification. Residents who would like to participate can pick up trash on their own, adopt-a-street or volunteer for Salinas Riverwalk Cleanup days with Earth Shine.”

Information specific to the Adopt-A-Street Program can be found here: https://www.prcity.com/654/Adopt-A-Street-Program

More information on the Central Coast Clean program can be found here: https://www.prcity.com/1028/Central-Coast-Clean-Campaign