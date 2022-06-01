ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

City participating in waste reduction initiative

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
Central Coast Clean program aims to combat litter in SLO County

– The City of Paso Robles is participating in a county-wide initiative to help decrease the amount of trash, especially plastic, that makes its way into local waterways and affects water quality on the Central Coast and in Paso Robles.

The campaign is a joint effort between the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority, Central Coast Partners for Water Quality, the County of San Luis Obispo, and all of the cities within SLO County. The stated goals of the program are to:

  • Reduce the overall amount and size of trash captured in drain inlet cleanouts to achieve a year-over-year reduction of 10-percent annually over 10 years.
  • Reduce the amount of most littered items: cigarette butts, and disposable utensils.
  • Decrease the level of on-land visual trash assessment results by 10-percent each year over a five-year period. OVTA levels: Very Littered, Littered, Slightly Littered, Not Littered.

“Our waterways are a source of pride and joy for our communities and visitors alike,” states the program’s website, “We know litter anywhere in our regions impacts our water quality – from creeks and rivers to bays and oceans. The best way to keep the central coast pristine is to prevent litter from ruining our stunning scenery in the first place.”

“Paso Robles is a beautiful place filled with many critical natural resources, such as local waterways and rolling hills filled with oaks,” Paso Robles Stormwater Manager David LaCaro says, “In order for us to maintain its beauty, we must continue to be good stewards of the land. The city sees an increase in population, we also experience an increase in trash and litter. As such, the city provides various volunteer opportunities for community action and participation in the City’s beautification. Residents who would like to participate can pick up trash on their own, adopt-a-street or volunteer for Salinas Riverwalk Cleanup days with Earth Shine.”

Information specific to the Adopt-A-Street Program can be found here: https://www.prcity.com/654/Adopt-A-Street-Program

More information on the Central Coast Clean program can be found here: https://www.prcity.com/1028/Central-Coast-Clean-Campaign

Paso Robles Daily News

Cuesta Measure L bond committee releases annual report

Measure L authorized funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College. – The Measure L Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee released its 2021 annual report, which was reviewed and accepted by the San Luis Obispo County Community College Board of Trustees at their May 2022 meeting. Measure L is a $275 million general obligation bond voted on by San Luis Obispo County voters in Nov. 2014 that authorizes funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 26-29

Walter Langford, age 68, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on May 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Sandra Davis, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on May 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. David Charles Piotrowski, age 75, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
