Leavenworth, WA

Cold spring means above-average snow in Cascade Mountains

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) — Above-average mountain snow heading into June is creating a unique situation in the Cascade Mountains for people looking to adventure.

It could be some time before trails appear and the ground dries out. Snowpack measurements are still well over 100 percent for this time of year for most of the state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Leavenworth Wilderness and Climbing Rangers traveled into the Enchantments over Memorial Day weekend and said measurements at the bottom were around 3 feet (.9 meters) and snow on Asgard Pass measured at 8 feet (2.4 meters), KING5 reported.

“Do not come here to do the through-hike expecting summer conditions until well into the summer months,” rangers wrote on Facebook.

They found two lost hikers in whiteout conditions.

“Without a map, no method of boiling water, soaked shoes, and cotton pants. The individuals had to spend an unexpected night out supported by two rangers. Please plan ahead and come prepared. It is not responsible to put rangers or search and rescue members in danger for your poor judgment and decision making,” rangers said.

The snow-covered terrane means a rare, extended season at Crystal Mountain.

“That mid and upper mountain area is still fully packed with snow,” said Emma Brice.

