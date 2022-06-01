ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 22-30

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAQqv_0fwqbEPr00

North County death notices

  • Michael Frederick Ronan, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on May 23.
  • Horace George Farmer, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on May 22.
  • Richard Gomez, age 87, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on May 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Thomas Stewart, age 79, a resident of Morro Ba,y passed away on May 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/23-05/29/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 23, 2022. 01:02— Viviana...
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for May 23 to 29

On May 23, Rayford Dee Bowles, 54, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. for driving while license suspended/etcetera and license: driving under the influence violation. On May 23, Lee Green Derrick, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for inflicting corporal...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation
Paso Robles Daily News

Cuesta Measure L bond committee releases annual report

Measure L authorized funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College. – The Measure L Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee released its 2021 annual report, which was reviewed and accepted by the San Luis Obispo County Community College Board of Trustees at their May 2022 meeting. Measure L is a $275 million general obligation bond voted on by San Luis Obispo County voters in Nov. 2014 that authorizes funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Water Restrictions in CA 06.02.2022

The metropolitan water district of southern California calls for a 35% reduction in water use. The cuts in water use severe for more than 6 million people living in southern California. More than 97% of the state is now under severe, extreme or exceptional drought, but mayor Steve Martin says...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Opioid Overdose Remains a Scourge in Santa Barbara County

On an average morning in 2020, Montecito resident Stephanie Forrester woke up and began preparing for the workday. While she usually never checked in on her son, Justin, 20 years old at the time, she decided to crack open his bedroom door to say goodbye until the evening. Forrester saw...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing person last seen in South County

Valentine is described as 5′ 3″ tall, 110 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. – On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from Nipomo. 35-year-old Vanessa Valentine was reported missing by a family member who last saw her in Nipomo on May 25.
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly commencement set for June 11-12

Almost 5,500 grads and 50,000 family, friends, and supporters expected at six college celebrations at Spanos Stadium. – Nearly 5,500 Cal Poly students are eligible to be honored in this year’s six spring commencement ceremonies Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The 2022...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Fundraiser to help King City family that lost home in fire

KING CITY — A fundraiser is planned for Sunday, June 5, to help King City residents Al and Yvonne Ayala, who lost their home in a fire on May 15 in the 100 block of North Mildred Avenue. Sponsored by Guadalupano Society, there will be a drive-thru chicken barbecue...
KING CITY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Waste management shares tips for fireworks disposal

Tips from San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management. – Fireworks are a fun way to honor the 4th of July holiday, but make sure to celebrate responsibly. Every year, nearly 20,000 fires in the U.S. are caused from improper firework usage and/or disposal. Firework debris can also cause litter on streets, sidewalks, and parking lots, and can end up in nearby rivers and oceans. Fireworks also contain chemicals like fuel, oxidizers, and metal and chlorine compounds that are unsafe for SLO County sewer systems and drainage.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy