ABERDEEN, S.D. – Avera announces that Daniel Bjerknes has been named Regional President and CEO of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital. As top executive in the Avera St. Luke’s region, he will be responsible to provide leadership, direction and administration across all aspects of care delivery at all facilities within the region, and will be a member of the Avera senior leadership team.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO