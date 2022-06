PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police today announced their endorsement of Governor Kirsti Noem’s re-election campaign. The South Dakota FOP is made up of more than 1,400 members of law enforcement at the city, county, state, and federal level. The FOP supports its members by advocating for their rights and benefits, and supports the citizens of South Dakota by fighting for appropriate law enforcement related legislation.

