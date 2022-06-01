ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Next total solar eclipse will pass through Upstate New York

By Carl Aldinger
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sj0IP_0fwqaTW900

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – The next total solar eclipse isn’t coming for almost two years, but its extremely narrow path of totality will pass right through Western New York. Here’s how to watch it:

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and casts a shadow on the Earth. The moon is always revolving around the Earth and passing between it and the Sun. However, during an eclipse, the three are lined up just right that the moon will cast a narrow shadow across a portion of the Earth’s surface.

There are four types of solar eclipses: Total, Annular, Partial and Hybrid.

NASA explains that a total solar eclipse happens when the moon completely blocks the face of the Sun. During the time of totality, viewers can take off their eclipse glasses. The sky will get dark, and the outer atmosphere of the Sun (the corona) will be visible around the moon.

Eyes on the sky: Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the Earth and Sun, but when it’s at its farthest point from the Earth. This means that while it will line up directly, it doesn’t cover the sun completely and appears smaller than the sun. This leaves a bright ring of light around the moon. The next annular eclipse in the U.S. will pass through the Southwest on October 14, 2023.

Anyone not in the path of totality of an annular or total eclipse will only see a partial eclipse during which the moon only covers a portion of the sun.

NASA also said that a solar eclipse can shift between annular and total as the shadow moves across the Earth. This creates a hybrid solar eclipse.

Two years and counting to a total solar eclipse

When will the next Total Solar Eclipse happen?

There will be a hybrid eclipse in the spring of 2023 in Southeast Asia and Australia, but the next total solar eclipse will start in the South Pacific Ocean in the morning on April 8, 2024. According to NASA, the moon’s shadow will make landfall on the west coast of Mexico around 11:07 a.m. and will make its way northeast.

The partial eclipse will begin in Buffalo, N.Y. just after 2:00 p.m., and totality will begin around 3:18 p.m. Cities like Erie, Pa., Buffalo, and Rochester will be almost in the center of the path of totality.

The Southern Tier will be just outside of the path of totality, resulting in a sun that is almost completely covered by the moon with just a sliver of light on the edge. NASA has tips on how best to watch the eclipse with or without glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jgl8Q_0fwqaTW900
Path of totality for the April 8, 2024 eclipse/Image: NASA
Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress

Totality will reach its peak in Buffalo around 3:20 and will end two minutes later.

The shadow’s path will continue northeast until it leaves North America on the coast of Newfoundland around 5:16 p.m.

What if I miss it?

The Natural History Museum in London says that a solar eclipse happens about every 18 months. However, seeing a total eclipse firsthand is rare because the path of totality is so narrow. The NHM said that a total solar eclipse will happen about once every 400 years in the same place. Lunar eclipses, on the other hand, cover huge areas of the Earth’s surface.

The next time a solar eclipse of any type will pass over the Northeastern United States will be January 14, 2029. However, this eclipse will only be a partial eclipse.

The other closest option to see a solar eclipse will be the October 14, 2023, annular eclipse that will pass through the Southwest U.S. and into Central and South America.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Eclipse#Annular Solar Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Wetm#Western New York
IFLScience

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

The order of the planets is something most of us learn in school: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and (until 2006) Pluto. So, you would be forgiven for thinking that as Earthlings, our closest planetary neighbor is Venus. And in a way, you would be right – at its nearest, Venus approaches Earth closer than any other planet in the Solar System. Likewise, its orbit is closer to our orbit than any other. However, in another sense, you would be wrong. At least, that is the argument put forward in an article published in Physics Today.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Rover Spots Surreal 'Spikes' on Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover has a knack for snapping eye-opening pictures of the Gale Crater on Mars. There was the (actually very small) "doorway" recently and then a facelike cliff last year. The latest "wow, look at that" image to come to my attention shows two delicate, gravity-defying formations reaching upward from the dusty Martian surface.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy