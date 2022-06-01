ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Deputy injured after 3-vehicle crash in north Harris County, HCSO says

 2 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy was injured and taken to a hospital following a three-car crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection...

HARRIS COUNTY ASSIST THE OFFICER

2AM-AN ASSIST THE OFFICER HAS JUST BEEN DISPATCHED TO 10802 GREEN CREEK WHERE FIREFIGHTERS ARE FIGHTING A CAR FIRE AND A LARGE CROWD IS ATTEMPTING TO STEAL THE FIRE TRUCK FROM ESD 11.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Body found after Houston boy, 15, went missing in Sims Bayou

HOUSTON - Authorities say the body of 15-year-old boy has been found after he went missing in Sims Bayou on Thursday evening. The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department helped search for the boy in the bayou in an area south of Airport Blvd. and west of Scott Street.
2 men charged in connection to shooting death of man in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the death of another man who was shot in a northwest Houston neighborhood in February. Gregory Pellum, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Oscar Smith III. Separately, police also arrested Shannon Washington, 42, and was charged with tampering with evidence - human corpse on February 7.
IMPAIRED DRIVER SENTENCED IN DEATH OF CONROE MAN IN 2018

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Brian Vines and two females were walking along with two bicycles on East Davis when a Kristina Hardin, 27, driving an SUV ran off onto the shoulder and slammed into them. According to one of the victims they were walking to a local church/food pantry when the Vines was struck, as he was being struck he pushed his girlfriend out of the way. She was transported with a broken arm. Ashley, the other female walking with them was uninjured. She did say she saw the female driver exited the vehicle and throw an unknown pill bottle into the ditch. The Montgomery County District Attorney Vehicular Crimes Unit is also on the scene assisting Conroe Police. After further investigation, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office accepted the charge of intoxication manslaughter on Kristina Hardin. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Hardin was sentenced to 6-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In addition, a finding of a deadly weapon(the vehicle) was included in the sentencing which does not enable her to be eligible for parole for at least 3-years. She had also been charged with tampering with evidence which was due to her disposing of the pill bottle in the ditch. That charge was dismissed. Judge Hamilton who accepted the plea agreement also credited Hardin with 2-days in jail.
Suspect arrested for hit & run on Lake Houston Parkway

Suspect arrested for hit & run on Lake Houston Parkway. On May 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 16700 block of W Lake Houston Pkwy in reference to a hit and run crash. The victim reported that a black Chevy Pickup ran the red light, t-boned his vehicle and fled the scene.
COMMERCIAL FIRE IN PORTER

620PM-Firefighters are just arriving at the Freedom Place on Ferne Drive where a fire was reported. First units on the scene report smoke from the second floor. Firefighters are attempting to locate the source of the smoke.
Man shot, killed at Inwood apartment complex

A man was shot to death inside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The identity of the victim, who was 44 years old, was pending verification by the Harris County medical examiner, according to a May 25 news release from HPD. HPD said...
Massive police operation underway in Alvin for barricaded person

ALVIN, Texas — Dozens of police officers and tactical team members converged on an Alvin apartment complex Thursday after a barricaded person was reported there. It happened in the 400 block of West Dumble Street near and West Coombs Street. A man walked into the Alvin Police Department lobby...
HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
Multi-County Crime Stoppers FEATURED FELONS For 06/03/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 6-03-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-03–2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app "P3TIPS". IMPORTANT…
Missing person from Roman Forest area

Magen Madison Leach, age 19, was last seen on 5/23/22 at her residence in Roman Forest. She is believed to traveling with another reported missing person, Manuel Alejandro Fuentes. The two may be traveling in a 2002 blue BMW 30C convertible with a Texas temp tag #0122G46. It is believed...
