ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oven explosion leads to fire in Naperville factory

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial factory in the...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Massive Fire Erupts at Commercial Building Near Joliet

More than 30 employees at a Will County business managed to escape without injury Friday afternoon when an intense fire broke out at a commercial building. Before 4 p.m., firefighters responded to 132 S. Harris Dr. in Rockdale regarding a fire at the site. The building houses Polar Service Center, a commercial parts and repair and facility geared toward the tanker truck industry. More than 100 semis were on the property at the time, with many catching fire, though an exact amount hasn't been determined.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in Joliet crash

JOLIET, Ill. - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Thursday night in suburban Joliet. The 58-year-old was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle about 6:54 p.m. on westbound Theodore Street near Wesmere Parkway when he was struck by a Chrysler 300c and was ejected, Joliet police said. The Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Ammonia leak at Aurora water treatment plant contained

Aurora firefighters were able to stop an ammonia leak from a tank at the water treatment plant in the 1000 block of Aurora Avenue Friday morning. No one was hurt and the Aurora Fire Department says there were never any health hazards to the public during the leak which lasted about 45 minutes.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oven#Accident
WGN News

Rockdale building destroyed in fire

ROCKDALE, Ill. — A commercial structure was destroyed Friday in a fire in Rockdale. The fire broke at a building in the Village of Rockdale near the intersection of South Larkin Avenue and Moen Avenue Friday afternoon. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the building. No word on injuries. The cause of […]
ROCKDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a violent crash in Sauk Village. Firefighters were called to a fiery accident around 8:30 p.m. near Torrence Avenue and Sauk Trail. The fire chief told CBS 2 at the scene that six people were transported to local hospitals. There was no word late Thursday on the accident victims' condition or the cause of the crash.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
NBC Chicago

Naperville Police Fatally Shot Man Who Charged at Officer With Hatchet: Authorities

A Naperville police officer shot and killed a man who charged at them with a hatchet in the middle of a traffic stop Friday morning, authorities said. At approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Bond Street and McDowell Road, an officer with the Naperville Police Department was conducting a traffic stop when an unrelated vehicle pulled up next to the one the officer had pulled over, police said in a news release.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tinley Park man charged with pushing driver to the ground, resulting in his death

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.
TINLEY PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman killed in Peotone crash

PEOTONE, Ill. - A driver was killed after crashing her car into a semi truck Wednesday in south suburban Peotone. Around 3 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving westbound behind a slower moving semi on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she tried to pass the truck in the eastbound lane, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
PEOTONE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka man accused of battering family members now charged with murder

A Minooka man could spend the rest of life behind bars for an alleged murder. The Hanover Park Police Department accuses 27-year-old Brandon Beamish, of Joliet, and 25-year-old Scott Smierciak, of Minooka, of killing 58-year-old Fred Boerma, of Hanover Park, inside his home in the 7900 block of Northway Drive sometime in the late night hours on May 16th.
MINOOKA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police, restaurant help motorist

A Yorkville police officer was helping an elderly motorist having a diabetic episode Wednesday when they got some help from Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics and a nearby restaurant. The paramedics had determined that the motorist was in need of meal to resolve the medical issue. The officer popped...
YORKVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Como water rescue, Illinois man dies

GENEVA, Wis. - A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29. According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy