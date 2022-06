Construction transitions to the next phase of the $109 million San Marcos Creek Project after a major milestone was reached in May 2022 with the completion and reopening of the Bent Avenue bridge, which raised the roadway over San Marcos Creek to prevent the road from flooding during rain. Before the roadway officially reopened to traffic, the bridge was dedicated and named in honor of Lionel “Doc” Burton Bridge, the City of San Marcos’ first mayor. The project team continues to coordinate with Discovery Village developers on the Discovery Street extension that will ultimately reconfigure the intersection of Bent Avenue, Craven Road and Discovery Street.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO