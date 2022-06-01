ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, IA

Hawks Hit the Road to Meet Wildcats

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams continue their run through the River Valley Conference tonight when they jump on the bus for Durant. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 4-1 this year after a 6-1 victory over Wilton on Tuesday. As a team, they are hitting .268 with Brock Harland and...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Bulldogs Catch Ravens Late For Win

The Hillcrest Academy baseball team took a lead into the late innings at home Thursday in a contest against Mediapolis, but the Bulldogs got a big inning and a 7-3 win. Defense and pitching dominated the first four frames as the teams were locked in a scoreless tie until the home half of the fifth when the Ravens broke through for three runs. Seth Ours had an RBI ground out that scored Mason Bender and Jace Rempel delivered an RBI double to plate Rowan Miller and Luke Schrock. Mediapolis responded in the top of the sixth with a seven spot, jumping on top 7-3 and the Bulldogs maintained down the stretch in the win. Hillcrest had five hits as a team with Luke Schrock, Josiah Beachy and Liam Schrock adding singles to Ours and Rempel’s hits. Ours took the loss on the hill, after working five shut out frames, he finished five and a third giving up eight hits, five runs with four earned walking and striking out two each. Hillcrest is now 1-3 with a trip to Pekin tonight.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Baseball Down Iowa Valley and Lone Tree, Softball Drops Three

A couple wins greeted the Keota baseball team to start the week with victories over Iowa Valley and Lone Tree. The Eagles had a successful road trip to Marengo on Tuesday where they downed the Tigers 5-2 in part by a three run first inning. Cole Kindred had three of the team’s six hits and the sophomore brought in one run. Evan Vittetoe had a knock and brought in two tallies. Aidan Anderson picked up the win on the mound tossing four innings of scoreless ball giving up two hits, one walk, and striking out eight. The next night Caden Clarahan threw a gem in Lone Tree to propel the Eagles to a 3-0 win. His offense produced a run in the second and two in the fourth and that was all the freshman needed, as he completed five innings surrendering just two hits and recorded eight punch outs. Eight Keota batters recorded singles with Colten Clarahan having two RBI. The purple and gold moved to 6-2 overall. The softball team lost to Iowa Valley 12-0 and then was swept in a doubleheader to Tri-County by matching 10-0 scores. They drop to 0-6 on the year.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland Baseball and Softball Sweep Away Panthers

Riverside saw a pair of home victories for the Highland summer teams on Thursday when they swept Pekin in Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchups. After suffering their first setback of the year on Tuesday to Mediapolis, the Huskie baseball team was eager to get back to their winning ways and they rolled to an 11-1 victory over the Panthers (2-3). They scored three times in the opening frame, twice in the second, four in the fourth, and continued to add on in the six inning mercy-rule triumph. Chase Schultz had a productive night at the plate going 3-for-4 with a home run and recorded four RBI. Logan Bonebrake also went yard, had two hits, and brought in three tallies. Ethan Paisley picked up the win on the hill tossing all six frames surrendering just one run (unearned) on three hits and one walk. The red and white improve to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the league.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Baseball Doubles Up Northeast; Softball Falls to Ranked Rebels

It was a summertime split Thursday for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball programs, hosting the Northeast Goose Lake Rebels in Wellman and Kalona. After a setback on Wednesday at Durant, the Golden Hawk baseball team got back on track with a late comeback 8-4 win over the visiting Rebels. Northeast came out firing, scoring twice in the first, Mid-Prairie got on the board with a run in the second, the Rebels made it 3-1 with a tally in the third and then the Hawks tied things with a pair in the fourth. Northeast see-sawed back on top in the sixth with a single run before Mid-Prairie exploded for five in the bottom half to take their first lead and control of the contest for the win. RBI hits in the frame belonged to Alex Bean, Tyler Helmuth and Cain Brown. Brady Weber got the win on the hill in relief for the Hawks, going two innings, allowing two hits, a run and walking two. It was his first victory of the season. Mid-Prairie finished with 10 total hits, Brown ended three for four with two driven in. The Golden Hawks are now 5-2 on the year.
WELLMAN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Baseball Diamond#Sports#Golden Hawk#Era
kciiradio.com

Falcons Take Two from Lions

Lone Tree was the destination for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup on Thursday between the Lion and Louisa-Muscatine summer teams with the road Falcons snatching a pair of wins. The baseball game was a seesaw battle that saw a 6-6 tie broken with a three run Falcon (2-5) sixth...
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Can’t Hold Early Lead; Fall at Durant

A key River Valley Conference South Division baseball clash went against the No. 3 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks Wednesday when they fell at Durant 5-4. The Hawks couldn’t ask for a better start, sending seven men to the plate in their first at bat and plating four runs as Cain Brown, Landry Gingerich, Karson Grout and Collin Miller all raced around the bases with Miller and Dylan Henry supplying RBI contact. Durant counter punched in their first at bat, scoring twice on two hits to make it 4-2 after one and then taking the lead with three more in the second at 5-4. Despite all of the early game fireworks, that’s where the score would stand the rest of the night as Mid-Prairie’s Grout and Brown would settle in on the mound to work all six innings and Ethan Gast for Durant would score the complete game victory. Down just one run going to the seventh, the Hawks made a late push, loading the bases with one out, but Gast recorded the second out and the Wildcats went to Ben Orr out of the pen to record the one out save and strand the maximum. After the game, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about what he saw. “We came out right in the first inning and got ahead. Always want to do that. The guys had a good approach at the plate. They put the ball in play, strung hits together and had timely hits. We moved guys over and we scored them. Cain (Brown) came on in relief and did awesome. I mean, that’s exactly what you want from your guys. Scoreless innings. Come in and throw strikes and get strike outs when needed. When he’s at the plate, we like to think any time he puts the ball in play he has a chance to be on safe at first with his speed. He’s exactly what you want in a lead-off hitter. Can get on base and key rallies.”
DURANT, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Softball Blasts Panthers in SEC Sweep

The Southeast Conference season started with a bang for the Washington softball team on Thursday when they welcomed Mount Pleasant for a double dip and it was all Demons in the sweep. As heard on KCII, game one saw the Demons pepper 10 hits and take eight free passes en...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Hillcrest Halts Skid at 40; Beats MEPO For First Overall Win Since 2019

Good things come to those who wait. Well, the wait was a little longer than they liked for those within the Hillcrest Academy softball program, but when it came to an end Thursday, it was better than they imagined. The Ravens were winners for the first time since the summer of 2019, taking a 10-9 Southeast Iowa Superconference victory over Mediapolis in Kalona. There were plenty of fireworks throughout the contest, with 10 half innings featuring scoring. The Bullettes jumped on top 2-0 in the first with the Ravens answering back with a single run in the bottom half. MEPO answered with one of their own in the top half and then Hillcrest built their biggest cushion of the night, using an 11 batter, six run second to go on top 7-3. Mediapolis chipped away from there, getting back within 7-6 after the road half of the fifth. Hillcrest scored twice in the bottom half to go back up 9-6, MEPO tied things in the sixth and then drama unfolded in the Ravens last at bat. With one out, Morgyn Nafziger, Esther Hughes and Evelyn Gerber all singled in a row before Malia Yoder drew the walk-off, bases loaded walk for the victory. She talked after the game about the at-bat. “I was stressed and definitely nervous, but I wanted to get a run in. During the night we knew we didn’t want to fall behind. I didn’t want to swing at the last pitch, I wanted to walk to get the run in. I figured that was the best chance of getting on. After she released it, I knew, and I was so excited. It was our first win in a long time.”
KALONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durant, IA
Durant, IA
Sports
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
kciiradio.com

Columbus Softball Pound Panthers and Tigers

The bats started hot this week for the Columbus Community softball team when they brought the offense in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference victories. The Wildcats defeated Pekin 12-3 on Tuesday and New London 14-1 last night. In the Panther victory, the blue and white got the sticks started early with a three run first inning and six run second before tacking on a few more late for the decisive win. The team peppered 14 hits with Lily Coil going 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Sera Vela managed a 3-for-4 night and crossed the plate three times while Kennedy Woepking brought in three tallies. Libby White did her part in the circle tossing a complete game surrendering three runs (no earned), four hits, and striking out seven. Last night a six run first and four runs in each of the next two frames led to a short mercy-rule win over the Tigers.
COLUMBUS, GA
kciiradio.com

Eagle Baseball Surge Past Tigers

Getting back to their winning ways is exactly what the Keota baseball team did on Tuesday when they traveled to Marengo and downed South Iowa Cedar League opponent Iowa Valley 5-2. The Eagles plated three runs in the first and tacked on a few more late that was more than...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland Softball Blank Bulldogs

It was a successful road trip to Mediapolis on Tuesday for the Highland softball team when they shutout the Bulldogs 6-0 in their first Southeast Iowa Super Conference meeting of the year. The Huskies put up a crooked number in the third with a five run frame and tacked on...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Savage Softball Stay Perfect, Run-Rule Trojans

The good times continue to roll for the Sigourney softball team to start the summer and Tuesday their victim was Tri-County (2-3) with the Savages cruising to a 12-0 win in four innings. For the second straight outing Carly Goodwin retired every batter she faced in a shortened night with...
SIGOURNEY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
WATERLOO, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa's Murray returning to school

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has announced that he will return to the school for his junior season. Murray initially announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 35 contests last season. View the...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid Prairie Students Excel at Special Olympics Event

The Kalona Rotary recognized Mid Prairie Special Olympic Athletes and their coach Tuesday for their recent accomplishments. Special Education Teacher & Special Olympics Coach Traci Zahradnek and Mid Prairie student athletes Alex Seawright, Erin Harmston and Mason Sieren were honored for their recent achievements. Zahradnek shares what preparation took place...
KALONA, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Candidates Announced for Miss Edgewood

Edgewood is gearing up for Rodeo Days – and this year’s candidates for Miss Edgewood have been announced. The candidates are Elise Pape, Ellie Bockenstedt, Aliyah Heer, Emma Saddoris, Addy Kirby and Kassidy Krapfl. Miss Edgewood serves as a goodwill ambassador for Edgewood and the Edgewood Pro-Rodeo –...
EDGEWOOD, IA
kciiradio.com

Hilger Wins National Merit Scholarship

Fairfield has a National Merit Scholarship winner. Spencer J. Hilger has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship to the University of Iowa. His probable career field is Aviation. College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced this week are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $28 million.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

A Davenport woman has won a $50,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery. Christine Sanders won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart, 1909 N. Harrison Street in Davenport and claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional […]
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

James A. “Jim” McCreedy

Funeral services for 84-year-old James A. “Jim” McCreedy of West Liberty, formerly of Ainsworth will be at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at the Ainsworth Community Church. Family will be present to receive friends from 5-6:30p.m. Monday, June 6th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment with military honors will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Community Church and Ainsworth Opera House.
WEST LIBERTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy