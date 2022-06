Italy is a team in transition as it gets set to face Germany in both teams' opener of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The teams have a storied history against each other in European competition, and they have met five times in the World Cup. That includes the 1970 semifinal, known as the "Game of the Century," which Italy won 4–3 in extra time, with five of the seven goals coming after regulation. There won't be a rematch this year, as the Italians failed to reach the World Cup for the second consecutive cycle. The Germans breezed through their group in qualifying and are in the mix of favorites for Qatar 2022. The teams have not met since a friendly match in November 2016, a scoreless draw. The Azzurri have a 15-11-9 advantage in all-time meetings, including friendlies.

UEFA ・ 11 HOURS AGO