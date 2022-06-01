ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning Weather Update

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaying warm and humid for...

www.wfaa.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe storms are expected to roll in this morning

This morning will start calm, but storms will be moving into the region later this morning and through the afternoon. The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by this afternoon to evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/3 Friday forecast

Forecast: Morning showers/drizzle/fog will be followed by clearing skies. Expect highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.  Looking Ahead: Things remain quiet on Monday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Our next chance of showers holds off until Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Showers with highs in the 60s. Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend. Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Near-record heat to follow unofficial start to summer in mid-Atlantic

Residents across the Northeast who were forced to dodge showers and feisty thunderstorms during the first part of the Memorial Day weekend can finally replace umbrellas with sunscreen. A drier pattern has moved in with a surge of heat early this week, but forecasters say the summerlike temperatures will be cut short sooner rather than later in part of the region.
WASHINGTON, DC

