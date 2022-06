PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...

