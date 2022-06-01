ALERT CENTER: Man wanted in Brooklyn stabbing of 16-year-old girl

Police are searching for a man caught on camera stabbing a female teenager from behind in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, a man approached a 16-year-old girl from behind and allegedly stabbed her in the left shoulder as she was entering the Urban Juice Bar & Grill on Rutland Road Sunday.

The victim was transported to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of a white lion on the back, grey sweatpants and white sneakers.