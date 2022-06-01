ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted in Brooklyn stabbing of 16-year-old girl

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police are searching for a man caught on camera stabbing a female teenager from behind in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, a man approached a 16-year-old girl from behind and allegedly stabbed her in the left shoulder as she was entering the Urban Juice Bar & Grill on Rutland Road Sunday.

The victim was transported to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of a white lion on the back, grey sweatpants and white sneakers.

fen1
4d ago

but why, just unprovoked? like wth, this is why I have to go everywhere with my daughter, until she rebel and starts saying "dad I'm old enough for this or that, let me breath", then and only then I'll take her out my baby category

