Mount Holly, NC

Stuart Cramer senior graduates with high school diploma and associate degree in science

By Beatriz Guerrero, The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
A Stuart Cramer senior will graduate high school having already earned a two-year degree from Gaston College in science.

Though 17-year-old Gwen Campau was unable to attend Gaston College's graduation on Friday, May 13, the teen's name was on the program under the category of "High Honors," an accomplishment made possible for students with a 3.8 GPA or higher.

Campau began her high school career without worrying whether or not she would obtain the traditional high school experience every student awaits.

The Mount Holly resident balanced a full load of high school and college courses at the same time during her junior and senior year of high school.

This was made possible through Stuart Cramer's Career and College Promise, a program that allows students to take college courses at Gaston College to obtain an associate degree.

"I began preparing for the CCP program during my freshmen year. I took at least 49 credits in Gaston College and the rest were transferred through my AP high school courses," said Campau.

For the last two years, Campau was able to balance the rigorous courses by managing her time well, however; she admits that the COVID-19 pandemic helped her schedule to adjust.

"During the pandemic, I was only going to school two days out of the week so I would focus on college the remaining days. It just worked," Campau said.

However, Campau's focus wasn't all about all work and no play. During her spare time she plays piano, recreational tennis and learns the Greek language.

In the fall, Campau plans to attend UNC Charlotte and major in computer science.

Campau chose to attend the university based on its STEM program being one of the best in the state university system.

"UNC Charlotte is known for being extremely supportive of women in STEM so that was a big factor in where I decided to attend," Campau said.

Campau expects to obtain her bachelor's degree in two years and a half, and though she plans to make the best out of those two years, she is focused in her ultimate goal.

"I don't really like school. I have other priorities," said Campau.

"I hope I have a good experience but my priorities are in graduating and finding a good reliable job to support other life goals," she added.

Beatriz Guerrero can be reached at 704-869-1828 or on Twitter@BeatrizGue_.

