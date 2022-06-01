Two treated for smoke inhalation in Battle Creek house fire

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation Monday after a home caught fire in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue.

Battle Creek firefighters were called to 304 Garfield Ave. at 7:10 p.m. and found fire and smoke coming from a second-floor bedroom.

All occupants of the home escaped before firefighters arrived; two people were treated scene for smoke inhalation, officials said. Damage to the property was estimated at $15,000, with an additional $3,000 in contents damage.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within 10 minutes, limiting the damage to the second-floor bedroom, according to a release.

Firefighters said the blaze was sparked by an unattended candle.

