Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hansford; Ochiltree A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beaver, southeastern Texas, northeastern Hansford and northern Ochiltree Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Farnsworth, or 10 miles west of Perryton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perryton, Waka, Bryans Corner, Balko, Farnsworth and Boyd. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

HANSFORD COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO