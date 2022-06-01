Editorial: A welcome salary boost for outdoor summer jobs

Fifth graders have a chance to make a difference in Connecticut by registering to be in the running for the 2022-2023 Connecticut Kid Governor. To become Kid Governor, each school in Connecticut can offer one fifth grade candidate to run for the position. Schools or classes participating in the program also receive a tool kit with information on the three branches of state government, interactive Bitmoji classrooms, the role of the governor and why elections are important, as well as information on how to research and develop a campaign platform and campaign speech. All fifth grade classrooms in Connecticut can register to participate in the program either to nominate a candidate or vote in the election now through Nov. 4. Classes participating in the program also learn how to assess candidate platforms and analyze candidates' campaign videos.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO