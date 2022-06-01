ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Editorial: A welcome salary boost for outdoor summer jobs

wiltonbulletin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThumbs up to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection bumping up starting salaries in hopes of luring more candidates for seasonal positions. While some state residents may not support increasing the salaries up to $17 an hour, it’s preferable to having to limit access to beaches, parks and campgrounds....

www.wiltonbulletin.com

branfordseven.com

Lowest-earning counties in Connecticut

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING UPGRADE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has received notification that the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is raising Connecticut’s general obligation bond outlook from stable to positive. Governor Lamont said, “Building on last year’s credit rating increase, this improved outlook further demonstrates...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

More than half of CT’s cities, towns missed a deadline to file affordable housing plans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fewer than half of Connecticut’s towns and cities filed affordable-housing plans in time for the June 1 deadline that was required by a 2021 law, which itself was a major compromise amid staunch opposition from suburban, mostly affluent communities against state mandates they claim threatened local control.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

10 deals for National Donut Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. June 3 is National Donut Day, and several bakeries and donut shops across the Nutmeg state will be offering their products for a little less dough. National Donut Day originated in 1938 as a tribute to The Salvation Army's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Ensuring Caregivers of the Elderly Enjoy a Care-Free Vacation

Caring for an aging parent or loved one can be a difficult responsibility. According to the Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 report, more than one in five Americans are acting as a caregiver to a loved one. Many times, family members take on this critical role at the expense of their own financial and physical wellbeing. Independent homecare agency Assisted Living Services, Inc (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport, Connecticut is ensuring that all caregivers get away this summer, while getting paid by the State.
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Struggling to hire, CT state parks raise pay for lifeguards to $19 an hour

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection still needs lifeguards at some state parks and they are willing to pay more than ever. The agency, which has been struggling with a shortage of lifeguards since prior to the pandemic, announced Thursday that starting pay has been hiked to $19 an hour — up from $16 an hour — and that shifts are still available at six state parks including several in New Haven and Fairfield Counties.
FAIRFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Sen. Kushner (opinion): Career Academy ‘a great deal for Danbury’

On Tuesday, June 7, Danbury voters can support an exciting new school initiative — the Danbury Career Academy. With this new school we will gain an innovative curriculum for all our high school grade students, as well as add much-needed classroom space that can accommodate 1,400 students in grades 6-12. We can dramatically reduce overcrowding that has frustrated students and educators at Danbury High School (DHS) for more than a decade.
wiltonbulletin.com

CT is offering $250 child tax rebates starting this week

With cash-strapped families the focus but boosting as well those making good money — and spending some of it on leisure pursuits — Connecticut has begun taking applications for a child tax rebate, with the goal of delivering payments before Labor Day. Under the one-time program, couples filing...
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut seeking new ‘Kid Governor’ for 2022-2023

Fifth graders have a chance to make a difference in Connecticut by registering to be in the running for the 2022-2023 Connecticut Kid Governor. To become Kid Governor, each school in Connecticut can offer one fifth grade candidate to run for the position. Schools or classes participating in the program also receive a tool kit with information on the three branches of state government, interactive Bitmoji classrooms, the role of the governor and why elections are important, as well as information on how to research and develop a campaign platform and campaign speech. All fifth grade classrooms in Connecticut can register to participate in the program either to nominate a candidate or vote in the election now through Nov. 4. Classes participating in the program also learn how to assess candidate platforms and analyze candidates' campaign videos.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Waterbury Mall Gets a New Lease on Life

According to CT Insider, here's some excellent news for Waterbury's dying Brass Mill Center. The Waterbury Mall and Brass Mill Commons have received a new lease on life. The Kohan Retail Investment Group recently purchased the mall for $44.9 million. Mike Kohan told CT Insider that they've been in the mall business for 20 years and have done a lot of repositioning. Kohan and his partners specialize in bringing malls back to life. He made a statement to Insider saying that they hope to add things that can bring more traffic to the mall, which would then in-turn bring on more tenants.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: $3.7 Million Grant

Bridgeport, CT— City officials announce the State Bond Commission granted $3.7 million for Bridgeport’s critical infrastructure and economic development initiatives. “We are pleased with the approved funds, which will benefit Bridgeport’s economic and community development potential,” stated Mayor Ganim. “I’d like to thank Governor Lamont and the bond commission for their support in securing funding for these improvements. I’d also like to express my gratitude to our Bridgeport State legislative delegation for their ongoing support.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Has One of the Highest Tax Burdens (Again)

Connecticut residents are again paying some of the highest state and local taxes this year, according to updated figures from the Tax Foundation. The Tax Foundation’s annual State and Local Tax Burdens report looked at state and local taxes paid by each state’s residents (including taxes paid to other states) compared to the size of the state’s economy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Towns Debate Delay in Property Revaluations After Real Estate Prices Surge in Connecticut

Strange postings from Stamford residents are proliferating on social media sites. One poster reported spotting a “creep” taking photos of houses on her street. Her neighbors responded with guesses: it could be a realtor, an appraiser, “a guy from the insurance company,” a burglar planning break-ins. Maybe it’s a guy photographing the house where he grew up, one neighbor guessed.
STAMFORD, CT
cbia.com

State Employee Overtime on Record $275M Pace

Connecticut is on pace to spend a record $275.5 million on state employee overtime in fiscal 2022. State agencies spent $206.6 million on overtime through the first three quarters of the fiscal year, an 11% increase ($20.4 million) over the same period in 2021. Fiscal 2022 costs are on track...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

New Milford Moose Photo Comes Days After Warning from CT

A report out of the Patch got the conversation juices flowing Tuesday (5/31/22) on the Ethan and Lou Show. The Patch article states that CT has entered "prime moose sighting season." The basic idea being, if you're going to see a moose in the Nutmeg State, now would be the most likely time. However, the article warns that while moose numbers are up since the 70's and 80's, they are still very low, statewide.
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Weed-preneur Lights Up Joint Venture

With the help of a $3 million investment, a leading medical cannabis entrepreneur in New Haven has plans to expand into recreational cannabis now that Connecticut has legalized it. The business owner, Kebra Smith-Bolden, 45, has worked in the cannabis industry since 2017 when she opened her medical cannabis certification...
NEW HAVEN, CT

