LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scams against the elderly are on the rise. The FBI said older Americans were scammed out of more than $1 billion in 2021. Officials with the FBI said the elderly are targeted more frequently because they tend to be more financially stable and more trusting. The scams, which are often Medicare or social-security based, are a problem everywhere including in Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO