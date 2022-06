A collaborative agreement between Logan Health, Glacier County, and the Blackfeet Reservation is keeping some emergency services operating along the Hi-line. The agreement is a rarity and has stirred up renewed interest in the creation of healthcare consortiums to help keep critical care facilities operating in rural Montana. Listen to the podcast to hear Ryan Pitts from Logan Health, Rich Rasmussen from the Montana Hospital Association, and state Representative Geraldine Custer discuss why these types of collaborative efforts might be the future of rural health care.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO