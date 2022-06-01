Blocking Enzyme Could Hold the Key to Preventing, Treating Severe COVID-19

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 174 (2022) Cite this article. The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still ongoing around the world. Patients with severe liver disease (SLD), such as compensated cirrhosis (CC), decompensated cirrhosis (DC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), are highly vulnerable and have worse outcomes from COVID-191. Vaccines are effective measure for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, severe disease, and mortality. Recent studies have preliminarily described the safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)2, and in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (CHB)3. However, data are limited on the safety and immunogenicity of inactivated vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in SLD patients. Additionally, the memory B cells (MBCs) responses and immunological memory after vaccination in SLD patients is still unclear. Hence, we aim to explore the safety, antibody responses, and MBCs responses of inactivated vaccines (BBIBP-CorV or CoronaVac) in SLD patients through a prospective observational study (NCT05007665).

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO