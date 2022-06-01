ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blocking Enzyme Could Hold the Key to Preventing, Treating Severe COVID-19

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Blocking an immune response-related enzyme holds promise in preventing or treating severe COVID-19 symptoms by reducing inflammation, tissue injury and blood clots in the lungs, new research in mice suggests. Scientists who have long studied this molecule’s functions in bacterial infections traced...

scitechdaily.com

Fecal Transplants Reverse Hallmarks of Aging in the Gut, Eyes, and Brain

In the quest for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting fecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse the hallmarks of aging in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

MRI finds lung abnormalities in non-hospitalized long COVID patients

A special type of MRI found lung abnormalities in patients who had previously had COVID-19, even those who had not been hospitalized with the illness, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. "In a collaboration between the University of Oxford and the University of Sheffield, we have...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Researchers May Have Unlocked Mechanism Driving Inflammation in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers at Hokkaido University in Japan, in collaboration with American scientists, may have unlocked a key mechanism that drives widespread inflammation in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis and atherosclerosis. Hypothesis testing used mouse models with RA and confirmed that the inflammatory response spread is linked to neural crosstalk. The findings were published today in ScienceDaily.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Discovery of gene defect for allergy and autoimmune diseases

An international team led by a physician from the Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences, Krems, describes for the first time a mutation of the IL-33 gene in the human genome that results in multiple allergic disease manifestations, and autoimmune disease. Inflammation of the skin and the esophagus, food allergy...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
SEATTLE, WA
scitechdaily.com

Combining Certain Medications With Ibuprofen Can Permanently Injure Kidneys

Commonly prescribed hypertension medications may be harmful in combination with ibuprofen. Anyone who is taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension (high blood pressure) should be cautious about also taking the painkiller ibuprofen, according to new research. Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are commonly prescribed together for...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Severe COVID-19: Evidence of thyroid dysfunction found 1 year after infection

The thyroid is a gland responsible for a variety of body functions, including metabolism, heart rate, and body temperature. Researchers from the University of Milan, Italy have found a link between thyroid dysfunction and moderate-to-severe COVID-19. Scientists also found evidence of thyroiditis in people with severe COVID-19 one year after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Waning humoral immune responses to inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with severe liver disease

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 174 (2022) Cite this article. The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still ongoing around the world. Patients with severe liver disease (SLD), such as compensated cirrhosis (CC), decompensated cirrhosis (DC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), are highly vulnerable and have worse outcomes from COVID-191. Vaccines are effective measure for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, severe disease, and mortality. Recent studies have preliminarily described the safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)2, and in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (CHB)3. However, data are limited on the safety and immunogenicity of inactivated vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in SLD patients. Additionally, the memory B cells (MBCs) responses and immunological memory after vaccination in SLD patients is still unclear. Hence, we aim to explore the safety, antibody responses, and MBCs responses of inactivated vaccines (BBIBP-CorV or CoronaVac) in SLD patients through a prospective observational study (NCT05007665).
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Is a Pulmonary Blastoma? Childhood Lung Cancer

Pulmonary blastoma (PB) or pleuropulmonary blastoma (PPB) is a rare, aggressive, fast-growing childhood soft tissue cancer. It occurs in the chest, especially in the lungs, pleura (tissue covering the lungs), and organs between the lungs such as the heart, aorta, pulmonary artery, and diaphragm. Pulmonary blastoma is typically seen in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Preventing Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – An Incurable Disease

UC San Diego researchers describe an imbalance of opposing cell signals that cause deadly disease, and how a novel monoclonal antibody therapy might treat or prevent it. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a type of high blood pressure in the lungs, in which blood vessels are narrowed, blocked, or destroyed, causing the heart to work harder and, in time, result in cardiac weakness and failure.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nature.com

Islet cell replacement and transplantation immunology in a mouse strain with inducible diabetes

Improved models of experimental diabetes are needed to develop cell therapies for diabetes. Here, we introduce the B6 RIP-DTR mouse, a model of experimental diabetes in fully immunocompetent animals. These inbred mice harbor the H2b major histocompatibilityÂ complex (MHC), selectively express high affinity human diphtheria toxin receptor (DTR) in islet Î²-cells, and are homozygous for the Ptprca (CD45.1) allele rather than wild-type Ptprcb (CD45.2). 100% of B6 RIP-DTR mice rapidly became diabetic after a single dose of diphtheria toxin, and this was reversed indefinitely after transplantation with islets from congenic C57BL/6 mice. By contrast, MHC-mismatched islets were rapidly rejected, and this allotransplant response was readily monitored via blood glucose and graft histology. In peripheral blood of B6 RIP-DTR with mixed hematopoietic chimerism, CD45.2 BALB/c donor bloodÂ immune cells were readily distinguished from host CD45.1 cells by flow cytometry. Reliable diabetes induction and other properties in B6 RIP-DTR mice provide an important new tool to advance transplant-based studies of islet replacement and immunomodulation to treat diabetes.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Hypertension and asthma: What to know

A person with asthma may have a higher risk of high blood pressure and vice versa. The links may associate with the genetic basis of both, prescribed treatments, or the similar risk factors for developing the conditions. Asthma may be a. factor for having high blood pressure — hypertension —...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nerve stimulation promotes resolution of inflammation

The nervous system is known to communicate with the immune system and regulate inflammation in the body. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show how electrical activation of a specific nerve can promote healing in acute inflammation. The finding, which is published in the journal PNAS, opens new ways to accelerate resolution of inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

