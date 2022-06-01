ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bestsellers List Sunday, June 5

By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of "Station Eleven" and "The Glass Hotel."

2. This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $28) A woman turning 40, and feeling as though something is missing from her life, awakens as her teenage self back in 1996.

3. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

4. Either/Or by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $27) A Harvard sophomore embarks on an international odyssey in a sequel to "The Idiot."

5. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain's memories.

6. The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi (Tor: $27) A food delivery driver is hired by an old friend to take care of animals in another dimension.

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

8. Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone (MCD: $28) While accompanying her husband on a business trip, a woman is left alone to solve the mystery of his disappearance.

9. You Have a Friend in 10A by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf: $27) A collection of stories of love, sex and relationships.

10. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn (Morrow: $28) A librarian in World War II Ukraine takes up arms against the Nazis and becomes a hero.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

3. Everybody Thought We Were Crazy by Mark Rozzo (Ecco: $30) The story of Hollywood's celebrity couple of the 1960s, Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life's universal lessons through four archetypes.

5. Mean Baby by Selma Blair (Knopf: $30) A memoir from the Hollywood star.

6. His Name Is George Floyd by Robert Samuels, Toluse Olorunnipa (Viking: $30) A biography of the 46-year-old man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police May 25, 2020.

7. This Will Not Pass by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster: $30) The journalists explore multiple crises facing the U.S. over the last two years.

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert's guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

9. Anna by Amy Odell (Gallery: $30) A biography of Anna Wintour, chronicling her journey to become editor in chief at Vogue magazine and artistic director of media giant Condé Nast.

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

Paperback fiction

1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

4. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

5. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

6. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)

7. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

8. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

9. Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

10. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. Under the Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer (Anchor: $19)

4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $19)

5. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

6. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

8. Wild LA by Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, et al. (Timber: $25)

9. How I Built This by Guy Raz (Harvest: $18)

10. 50 Hikes With Kids California by Wendy Gorton (Timber: $20)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

