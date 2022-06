One of the easiest ways to keep your online information and web browsing habits private is by using a VPN, or a virtual private network. There are standalone VPNs, which offer the best overall protection, but they can also be pricey. If you're just looking for something simple that will add an extra layer of web security, you should consider using a browser-based VPN. They're easier to use than the standalone options, and Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Brave Browser all offer browser-based options that are designed to hide your IP without bogging down your internet speeds.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO