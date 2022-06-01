BLAIRSVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING DOMESTIC DISPUTE

A Homer City man is charged with rape of a child and more than a dozen related offenses in Indiana County. David Gene Crawford, Jr., 46, was arraigned Friday on 10 felony counts and four misdemeanor counts after he was taken into custody by state police. The charges in the...
A Heilwood woman may face charges connected with an incident at the Sheetz in Clymer on Tuesday. State police say that the suspect, a 40-year-old Heilwood woman, pulled into the convenience store parking lot at 12:32 Tuesday morning and parked beside a state police cruiser. She kept asking the trooper if they were there for her multiple times and showed signs of impairment as she walked. When the suspect got closer, they detected a strong alcoholic odor coming from the suspect’s breath. Standard Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and she was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Pittsburgh woman is facing felony trespass and related charges for entering a Forest County man’s residence. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police on May 31 filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Marissa Lynn Perla, of Pittsburgh, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
Update: Police have identified and located the suspect shown below. Original story ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for multiple thefts over three days. The Allegheny Township Police Department is trying to identify the woman pictured below. They say she’s wanted for multiple thefts from Target […]
HOPWOOD, Pa. — State police are at the scene of a business in Hopwood, Fayette County, where two people are confirmed dead. This is happening at George R. Smalley Company, an electrical company. Troopers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they responded to a report of shots fired at 3...
Blairsville Borough Police have charged a Bolivar man for drug-related crimes after they say he was found unconscious in his car yesterday morning. Officers said in a news release that they responded to a call at the Sheetz gas station along East Market St. shortly after 11 a.m. yesterday after an unnamed 32-year-old man was reported to be unconscious with his car in drive and his foot on the brake pedal.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — When state police troopers got to a home on Frank Street in Whitaker, they found a large amount of blood throughout the home. Investigators say Elrades Wright stabbed his foster mom in the neck, tried drowning her in a toilet, and attempted to strangle her.
INDIANA, Pa. — State police said an investigation was triggered at an Indiana County elementary school after a 6-year-old student was found with a pocketknife. According to officials, a trooper was conducting a security check at East Pike Elementary School in White Township Thursday morning when the trooper was approached by a parent.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have released surveillance images of two men who were allegedly involved in an attempted theft from an ATM. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. on May 27 in the drive-thru lane of the 1st Summit Bank on Oakland Avenue in White Township, Indiana County.
We have new details regarding the sexual assault charges brought against a former Tyrone Police Sergeant. State Police say Jason Hollis engaged in sexual misconduct with 2 underage girls while he was employed by the Tyrone Police Department. This comes after investigators say they interviewed the 2 girls in 2020...
UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman has been charged with driving under the influence with her child in the car. According to police, Amy Bernstein crashed into another car on Route 30 in Unity Township, Westmoreland County on Wednesday morning. After the crash, she fled the scene. Police then found her hiding in a hotel parking lot.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Cambria County are investigating after two guns were stolen from a residence in April, state police said. Sometime between 9 p.m. on April 29 and 8 a.m. on April 30, someone entered a residence along the 200 block of Pauline Street in Geistown Borough and took a Sig Saur […]
A Blairsville man yesterday was ordered to serve time in state prison for two different drug-related cases. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced in a news release that 34-year-old Allan Burnheimer will serve four to ten years in state prison for selling drugs in Indiana County for two separate cases. In April of 2021, the Indiana County Drug Task Force conducted an investigation that revealed that he was going through Indiana County with a large amount of drugs. When police pulled him over, officers found that he had 50 bricks of heroin with him. The other incident happened in June of last year. State police were contacted about some suspicious activity in the Blairsville area, and police once again found Burnheimer in possession of a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.
Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Found Sleeping on Shoulder of Route 308. PSP Franklin responded to State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County, after receiving multiple calls about a male sleeping on the shoulder of the road on Tuesday, May 31, around 4:55 a.m.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple was arrested after state police said they went on a crime spree in Pennsylvania and Maryland while driving a stolen truck. On March 20, state police in Somerset went to Big Dog Diesel in Somerset Township for a report of a theft of gasoline, license plates and damage […]
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — “Don’t let me die.”. From his hospital bed, 86-year-old James Dent was unsure if he was going to live after he had been shot in the back. Prosecutors showed video of him in Mercy Hospital, asking nurses if he was going to live.
An Indiana County man is facing three charges of indecent assault and two for the corruption of minors. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports 55 year old Oswaldo Romero-Posadas of Rossiter allegedly touched a juvenile inappropriately. The published report adds, Immigration and Customs Enforcement had an outstanding warrant for the deportation of Romero-Posadas, who was in Florida at that time; however, he was taken into custody on May 17 after police learned that he was in Punxsutawney.
A Clearfield man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in January. Investigators say, they received a child welfare report that Jonathan Maines had intercourse with the girl. Police say the victim told them Maines was laying on the couch with her at his home, when he began to...
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly pranking a teacher into calling 9-1-1 to report a shooting. According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, the station received a call on May 26, around 1:30 p.m., for a shooting taking place at a neighbor’s residence in Brookville. The caller also reported the shooter broke into their residence.
