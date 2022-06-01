ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLAIRSVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING DOMESTIC DISPUTE

 2 days ago

Blairsville Borough Police report that one man was arrested following a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning. Officers say in a news release they were...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homer City man charged with raping child in Indiana County

A Homer City man is charged with rape of a child and more than a dozen related offenses in Indiana County. David Gene Crawford, Jr., 46, was arraigned Friday on 10 felony counts and four misdemeanor counts after he was taken into custody by state police. The charges in the...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: SUSPICION OF DUI, DOMESTIC INCIDENT

A Heilwood woman may face charges connected with an incident at the Sheetz in Clymer on Tuesday. State police say that the suspect, a 40-year-old Heilwood woman, pulled into the convenience store parking lot at 12:32 Tuesday morning and parked beside a state police cruiser. She kept asking the trooper if they were there for her multiple times and showed signs of impairment as she walked. When the suspect got closer, they detected a strong alcoholic odor coming from the suspect’s breath. Standard Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and she was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

Woman Charged With Trespassing After Entering Forest County Man’s Residence

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Pittsburgh woman is facing felony trespass and related charges for entering a Forest County man’s residence. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police on May 31 filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Marissa Lynn Perla, of Pittsburgh, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Blairsville, PA
WTAJ

Police: Woman hit Altoona Target multiple times over three days

Update: Police have identified and located the suspect shown below. Original story ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for multiple thefts over three days. The Allegheny Township Police Department is trying to identify the woman pictured below. They say she’s wanted for multiple thefts from Target […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtae.com

Two dead in murder-suicide in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. — State police are at the scene of a business in Hopwood, Fayette County, where two people are confirmed dead. This is happening at George R. Smalley Company, an electrical company. Troopers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they responded to a report of shots fired at 3...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE ARREST BOLIVAR MAN FOR DRUG POSSESSION

Blairsville Borough Police have charged a Bolivar man for drug-related crimes after they say he was found unconscious in his car yesterday morning. Officers said in a news release that they responded to a call at the Sheetz gas station along East Market St. shortly after 11 a.m. yesterday after an unnamed 32-year-old man was reported to be unconscious with his car in drive and his foot on the brake pedal.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

State police investigate after 6-year-old brings pocketknife to school

INDIANA, Pa. — State police said an investigation was triggered at an Indiana County elementary school after a 6-year-old student was found with a pocketknife. According to officials, a trooper was conducting a security check at East Pike Elementary School in White Township Thursday morning when the trooper was approached by a parent.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Former Tyrone Police Sergeant Charged

We have new details regarding the sexual assault charges brought against a former Tyrone Police Sergeant. State Police say Jason Hollis engaged in sexual misconduct with 2 underage girls while he was employed by the Tyrone Police Department. This comes after investigators say they interviewed the 2 girls in 2020...
TYRONE, PA
wccsradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON TIME FOR TWO DRUG CASES

A Blairsville man yesterday was ordered to serve time in state prison for two different drug-related cases. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced in a news release that 34-year-old Allan Burnheimer will serve four to ten years in state prison for selling drugs in Indiana County for two separate cases. In April of 2021, the Indiana County Drug Task Force conducted an investigation that revealed that he was going through Indiana County with a large amount of drugs. When police pulled him over, officers found that he had 50 bricks of heroin with him. The other incident happened in June of last year. State police were contacted about some suspicious activity in the Blairsville area, and police once again found Burnheimer in possession of a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.
wccsradio.com

ROSSITER MAN CAPTURED AFTER ALLEGED INDECENT ASSAULT OF MINOR

An Indiana County man is facing three charges of indecent assault and two for the corruption of minors. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports 55 year old Oswaldo Romero-Posadas of Rossiter allegedly touched a juvenile inappropriately. The published report adds, Immigration and Customs Enforcement had an outstanding warrant for the deportation of Romero-Posadas, who was in Florida at that time; however, he was taken into custody on May 17 after police learned that he was in Punxsutawney.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Clearfield County Man Charged with Rape

A Clearfield man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in January. Investigators say, they received a child welfare report that Jonathan Maines had intercourse with the girl. Police say the victim told them Maines was laying on the couch with her at his home, when he began to...
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Juveniles Face Charges for Falsely Reporting Shooting

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly pranking a teacher into calling 9-1-1 to report a shooting. According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, the station received a call on May 26, around 1:30 p.m., for a shooting taking place at a neighbor’s residence in Brookville. The caller also reported the shooter broke into their residence.
BROOKVILLE, PA

