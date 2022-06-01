BLAIRSVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING DOMESTIC DISPUTE

A Blairsville man yesterday was ordered to serve time in state prison for two different drug-related cases. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi announced in a news release that 34-year-old Allan Burnheimer will serve four to ten years in state prison for selling drugs in Indiana County for two separate cases. In April of 2021, the Indiana County Drug Task Force conducted an investigation that revealed that he was going through Indiana County with a large amount of drugs. When police pulled him over, officers found that he had 50 bricks of heroin with him. The other incident happened in June of last year. State police were contacted about some suspicious activity in the Blairsville area, and police once again found Burnheimer in possession of a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.

1 DAY AGO