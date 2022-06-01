ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Enlli Church in Remsen reminds of area’s Welsh roots

By Megan Plete Postol
Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREMSEN — A modest reminder of Remsen’s deep Welsh roots sits three miles from the village, near the intersection of Fairchild and Lake Julia Roads. The Enlli Church, a Welsh Calvinistic Methodist church, was built in 1848 by the sturdy hands of Welsh immigrants that came to live in the Remsen...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Jon Robert Garlinghouse

It is with much sadness that we inform you of the death of Jon Robert Garlinghouse, 64, of Rome. Jon was a kind man with a gentle soul. He would light up a room with his smile and made the people he met feel special. Jon was born in Syracuse, NY, on August 12, 1957. He graduated from Rome Free Academy, SUNY Tech and The Massachusetts School of Law. Jon was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 1993. His law firm was a general law practice in Medford, MA. In 2004, Jon was married to the former Jo Dawn Lambert.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Rotary BBQ fundraiser for humanitarian programs

ROME — The Rome Rotary and Scotty’s BBQ will have chicken dinners and beef brisket sandwiches on Saturday, June 4. All meals are “Grab and Go” and come with southern slaw and salt potatoes. Chicken dinners are $14 and beef brisket sandwich platters are $18. The...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Author celebrates Turkey Joints, family ties

ONEIDA — Just in time for National Candy Month, a Rome native has released her new anthology, “Main,” celebrating small town America through tales of family-owned businesses including her own. Dyann Nashton said the story of Turkey Joints, a regional culinary treat that’s captured the notice of...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sheila Armstrong

Mrs. Sheila A. Armstrong, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, with family by her side. Sheila was born to Constance Chalkly and Jock Baldwin on August 29, 1936, in Harrow Middlesex, England. A longtime resident of Rome, NY, she was married to John Vincent Armstrong from 1955 until his passing in 2003, and she was preceded in death by her son, Vincent John Armstrong.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 3, 2022

ARMSTRONG — Sheila A. Armstrong, 85, on May 30, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Thomas Church, Cherry Valley. Calling hour 10 -11 a.m. Wednesday. Contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413. BISTROVICH — Wayne Bistrovich, 76, on May 27, 2022....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pauline (Semaniuk) Osborne

Pauline Osborne, 99, passed away May 28, 2022. She was born on March 11, 1923, in Rome, NY. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Osborne, and her sisters, Mary Lansburg, Rose Crossman and Sophie DiSanto. She is survived by her three children, Mary Ann (Russ) Peacock,...
ROME, NY
wxhc.com

Kory’s Place to Close; Owner’s to Retire

After 35 years in business Kory’s Place in Homer is to close it’s doors on Friday, July 1st at 2pm. Owners Kevin and Deb Slack are retiring. The diner located at 9 N West St, in Homer was a known favorite to many for their breakfast service, friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and their excellent service to all their customers.
HOMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Doris L. (Glenn) Rotolo

Doris Rotolo, 73, of Rome, passed away May 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 10, 1949, in Rome, NY, the daughter of David and Doris Glenn. Doris worked for several years at Rome Hospital as a monitor tech. Doris was predeceased by her husband,...
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Worlds Largest Wizard of Oz Festival Celebrating 45 Years in Central NY

No Toto, you aren't in Kansas anymore. The longest running Wizard of Oz Festival returns to Central New York for a huge celebration. Take a walk down the "Yellow Brick Road" and head straight to the 45th Annual Oz-Stravaganza Festival in Chittenango, New York. It's the largest and longest running Wizard of Oz themed festival in the world, celebrating the birthplace of Lyman Frank Baum, the man who started it all.
Romesentinel.com

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Ann Rapke

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Rapke, age 90, passed into the arms of the Lord on May 30, 2022. Betty was born in Oriskany on June 25, 1931, in the home of her maternal grandparents, Francis and Alice (Shorey) Myers; a daughter of the late Clarence and Catherine (Myers) Hunziker. On September 8, 1951, she married Robert “Bob” Gerald Rapke in St. Mary’s Church, Rome; he passed away on October 6, 2018. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1949, and worked for a number of years at the Air Force Research Laboratory, formerly Rome Laboratory, on Griffiss Air Force Base until her retirement in 1992.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Honor America Days to return in full force

ROME — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are underway to bring back the city’s annual Honor America Days celebration in full force. Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo said the city is receiving commitments from bands and musicians, as well as other speciality entertainers for the 39th annual Honor America Days, to take place from Friday, July 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the theme, “Let’s Celebrate!”
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘Come to the Table’ event to benefit Empowered Pathways

WHITESBORO — Empowered Pathways will reintroduce “Come to the Table,” a fundraising event and auction, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St. Kristen Copeland, of WKTV News, will be the event host and auctioneer. “Come to the...
WHITESBORO, NY
CNY News

Oneonta House Fire Claims The Life of Two Dogs

A fire at an Oneonta home this past Saturday, May 28th at around 11:20 am turned Memorial Day weekend into a nightmare for the residents at 36 High Street. It was a fire big enough to bring in off-duty City of Oneonta firefighters, along with assistance from other departments from West Oneonta, Otego, Milford, FAST teams from Worcester and Franklin, in addition to Otsego County and AMR according to a release from the City of Oneonta Fire Department.
ONEONTA, NY
wwnytv.com

Out with Bob Evans, in with Popeyes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Watertown restaurant was torn down to make way for a new one. The former Bob Evans on Arsenal Street was knocked down Thursday. There are plans to build a Popeyes fast food restaurant there. Popeyes is known for serving chicken and seafood.
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum leading group motorcycle ride to Fort Stanwix in Rome

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts! The 10th Mountain Division will once again host Motorcycle Safety Day on the Fort Drum military installation. This day of awareness will be held on June 3 and include a group ride to increase motorcycle safety, knowledge and skills. The...
FORT DRUM, NY
WIBX 950

Vernon Downs Hosting Legendary Rock Band for CNY Food Bank Benefit

On June 30th, Vernon Downs will host a benefit concert for the Food Bank of Central New York, and a huge name in the Southern rock world will be helping them do it. The Marshall Tucker Band will be making a stop in Central New York as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and are just $20 apiece. Proceeds from all sales will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.
ADVOCACY
Romesentinel.com

Disability advocate to speak

UTICA — Disability advocate Teena Fitzroy will speak with local families in the community as Upstate Cerebral Palsy hosts the second session of the two-part series called, Cultivating Healthy Relationships for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, on Tuesday, June 7. Fitzroy is a wife, mother of three, and...
UTICA, NY

