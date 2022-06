SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see plenty of sunshine across the region for our Thursday with just a few high, thin clouds rolling through southern parts of the region. Highs will be in the mid 70s for everyone. The wind will pick up this afternoon. Wind gusts in between 30 and 35 mph will be coming in from the northwest. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. The wind should die down, as well.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO