LI student accused of making terrorist threats against his HS: officials

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– A Long Island teen is accused of making terrorist threats against students and faculty at his Westbury High School, authorities said.

Oketa Orlando Blair Jr., 18, allegedly wanted to commit a violent act toward staff and students before the administration forwarded the threat to police, authorities said. It is unclear how the suspect made the threats.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment. A judge granted a protection order preventing the defendant from buying any firearms, police said.

Blair is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hempstead.

