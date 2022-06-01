ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ime’s way: Celtics’ Finals run a product of coach’s vision

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asu1U_0fwqVCDd00

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics’ transition from a team that went from sitting just outside the top tier of the Eastern Conference to being four wins away from the franchise’s 18th championship began the moment Ime Udoka grasped the microphone at his introductory news conference last June.

Flanked by the Celtics’ co-owners and new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, the first-time coach was asked what kind of stamp he hoped to put on his new team.

A smile on his face, Udoka didn’t hesitate to point out a shortcoming of his predecessor and new boss.

“We want to have a well-rounded team. I looked at the numbers overall, sorry to mention this Brad, but 27th in assists last year — we want to have more team basketball there,” Udoka said.

A year later, his pledge to build a culture on sharing the ball, accountability and gritty defense is no longer just an aspiration.

It’s the foundation of a team that’s back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 and has Udoka on the cusp of becoming just the 10th coach to win a title in his first season.

Tyronn Lue (2016 Cleveland Cavaliers) is on that list, while Hall of Famer Bill Russell just missed it, winning the first of back-to-back titles his second season as a player-coach with Boston in 1968.

Like Udoka, who is of Nigerian descent, they are both Black coaches who carved their places in a league in which coaches of color have often had to wait for opportunities on the sideline.

That is even more underlined in a city like Boston with its complicated racial history, where Udoka can also join Russell, Doc Rivers (2008) and K.C. Jones (1984, 1986) as Black coaches to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

It took a while for Udoka’s first team to buy in after typical challenges like injuries were complicated more by unexpected absences due to COVID-19. It added up to a team that was nowhere close to playoff bound following a buzzer-beating loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 6, dropping the Celtics to an 18-21 record and 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

But following a 33-10 run to close the regular season, and wins over the Brooklyn Nets, defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and top-seeded Miami Heat in the first three rounds of the playoffs, here the Celtics are clearly a team built in Udoka’s image and driven by his leadership.

“He’s taught us things that we could learn and we taught him things,” point guard Marcus Smart said. “We knew that him being his first time, it wasn’t going to be easy. It was going to be hard. That’s just how it is, and that’s just the team we are, and that’s the mentality we picked up from him. … When you’ve got a coach like that, it’s kind of hard not to follow.”

Udoka has benefited from what he heard from core players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Smart and even veteran Al Horford, who early on expressed a desire to be pushed and called out if necessary.

It happened on multiple occasions. After a Nov. 1 home loss to Chicago in which Boston surrendered a 19-point lead — one of several big leads the Celtics blew in the first half of the season — Smart, the team’s longest-tenured player, called out Tatum and Brown for their unwillingness to pass the ball at times.

The comments prompted a players-only meeting soon after that loss, but Udoka also backed up Smart’s comments days later.

It led to uncomfortable conversations in the locker room, but Udoka said it was also one of the moments that ultimately fueled their turnaround.

“I challenged their mental toughness. Some people liked it, some people didn’t,” he said. “The team responded as they have all year. And we really said let’s stop messing around and giving up these leads because we had lost two or three 19-point leads and lost some games to Cleveland, Milwaukee on Christmas and Chicago earlier and then that New York game. … I got tired of it. The team got tired of it.”

From then on, players-only meetings weren’t reserved just for low points but have been pushed by the coaching staff to create a more open dialogue.

Udoka has also benefited from a first-time executive in Stevens who made necessary roster changes, while resisting others.

He notably changed up the roster at the trade deadline, dealing seven players, including guards Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson and big man Enes Freedom, along with a 2022 first-round pick, and netting the Celtics guard Derrick White and center Daniel Theis.

It underscored a proclamation Udoka made when he took the job. That the point guard duties would be in the hands of Smart, who had waited patiently for his chance to be the definitive starter since his rookie season in 2014-15. Along the way the Celtics brought in All-Stars like Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker. It turns out, Smart was the point guard they always needed.

That decision was validated by Smart being named the league’s defensive player of the year this season.

As the Celtics prepare to return to the Finals, Udoka is adamant that this group hasn’t reached its peak.

Moments before he addressed the team in the locker room after clinching the conference title, he noticed the players grinning and all clutching water bottles.

“What’s that?” he asked. “We already did the water bottle thing earlier in the year.”

The team showered him with water, anyway, refusing to allow their coach to dodge enjoying the moment, if only for a second.

As Udoka stood dripping wet, the widest of smiles on his face, he quickly refocused his team’s attention to its unfinished task.

“First of all, we don’t hang banners for Eastern Conference championships in this organization,” Udoka said. “So ain’t no need for the water celebration. We’ve got bigger plans.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

How Brad Stevens helped lift Celtics to NBA Finals in just 365 days

A lot can change in a year. That's an understatement for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. On June 2, 2021, Stevens was "promoted" from Celtics head coach to president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge in a surprising shakeup spurred by a first-round playoff exit. On June 2, 2022,...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge drops ‘bottom line’ on Celtics president Brad Stevens’ work replacing him

The Boston Celtics have managed to pull off this season what they weren’t able to under Danny Ainge in his last several years as the head of the franchise’s front office. The Celtics are about to make their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade when they go up against the Golden State Warriors this Thursday in the 2022 NBA Finals. While Ainge is no longer pulling the strings for Boston from behind a desk, he’s still keeping a close eye on the moves his successor, Brad Stevens, has been making.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Tyronn Lue
NBC Sports

What Danny Ainge thinks of Celtics' success, Brad Stevens' moves as GM

Let's face it: The Boston Celtics probably wouldn't be in the 2022 NBA Finals without Danny Ainge. Ainge was the Celtics' general manager/president of basketball operations for 18 years before stepping down exactly one year ago Thursday. He drafted six of the eight players in Boston's current playoff rotation, building a talented young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams that has blossomed into the best team in the Eastern Conference.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Robert Parish proud Celtics are back in NBA Finals

NATICK – Celtic pride is bubbling across New England. There was a pep rally in Natick Saturday, and "The Chief" was there. Fans are living the dream and relishing the past, visiting with Celtics great Robert Parish at Dick's Sporting Goods. He greeted fans and signed autographs. "He's a legend," said Stephanie McIntyre. "He's a part of history so it's one of those things that you treasure."Parish played 14 seasons with the Celtics, winning three NBA Championships, alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. "It makes you feel proud, and when you walk into the Garden you look up and you can say hey, I am part of some of those banners up there," Parish said. He is happy to see his team back in the NBA Finals. "They got a chance to do something special," Parish said. "To be part of the legendary rich history of the Celtics. So, I am definitely cheering for them and wishing them the very best."He predicts the Celtics will beat the Warriors in seven games. "I think it's going to be a long grueling series," Parish said. The Celtics lead the Warriors 1-0 in the series. Game 2 is Sunday night in San Francisco.  
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Ap#The Boston Celtics#The Eastern Conference#Nigerian
NBC Sports

This Draymond boast should motivate Celtics entering NBA Finals

Draymond Green thinks highly of the Celtics. He predicted Boston would dispatch the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals and has heaped praise on C's stars Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart ahead of the 2022 NBA Finals. Green is also very confident in his own team, though -- and...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge reveals key similarity of current Celtics roster with 2008 championship team

The Boston Celtics are 1-0 in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. And, by the looks of things, they have a serious chance at winning the championship. Danny Ainge saw the Celtics’ championship potential back in March. He was the franchise’s Executive Director of Basketball Operations when Boston won the championship in 2008. Now an executive with the Utah Jazz, he found a lot of “big” similarities between the 2008 team and this year’s roster.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
WPRI 12 News

Crews battle house fire in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Heavy fire badly damaged a home in New Bedford on Saturday night. Crews responded to Willard Street around 9 p.m. for fire coming from the first floor. Flames were out when our 12 News crew got to the scene, but firefighters were still overhauling the house for several hours. Fire […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy