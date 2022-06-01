The rain isn’t over yet! A Flood Watch continues in effect for Oklahoma.
A Flood Watch continues for a large portion of Oklahoma until 1 AM Thursday. More rounds of showers and t’storms in the forecast today and tonight could cause localized flooding. Please stay tuned to the latest weather information!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0