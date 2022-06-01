ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The rain isn’t over yet! A Flood Watch continues in effect for Oklahoma.

 2 days ago

A Flood Watch continues for a large portion of Oklahoma until 1 AM Thursday. More rounds of showers and t’storms in the forecast today and tonight could cause localized flooding. Please stay tuned to the latest weather information!

Pitching and 3-Run Home Run Lead Cowgirls Over Arizona in WCWS

Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell struck out 14 and Karli Petty gave the Cowgirls the lead with a 3-run home run in the sixth inning to lead OSU's softball team to a 4-2 win over Arizona on Thursday. in the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

