Drowning In Lake Springfield

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man was hurt Thursday night in a boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 36-mile mark of the Osage Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Bret L. Johnson, 26, was thrown from his personal watercraft after he made a sharp turn and hit another personal watercraft.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was killed on June 2 after his motorcycle collided with a tour bus. According to a police report, Justin Craig Fernandez, 38, of Rogers, was traveling east on US Highway 412 at approximately 5:35 a.m. A bus was turning left from the parking lot of a hotel onto […]
SARCOXIE, Mo. – Friday afternoon just before noon reports of a crash at the eastbound on/off ramp of MO-37 along I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. A crash involving a semi tractor trailer, where an SUV had gone into the guardrail. Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Police responded emergency and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn...
KY3's online hub connecting you to resources and new stories about mental health. Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield. Nice Looking Friday and most stay dry Saturday before rain chances begin to go up into the start of next week.
Fire destroys a historical landmark along Route 66 in Laclede County. Fire crews were called to the old Oasis Truck Port and Café early Wednesday afternoon. By the times crews arrived, fire was showing through the roof. Although fire damage was contained to the area of origin, the building suffered extensive smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Fuqua faces five felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle in Greene County. Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in 2016, Fuqua committed similar property crimes within Springfield, Greene County and other parts of southwest Missouri. Fuqua then went to prison for those charges and was released in 2021. Deputy Paige Rippee says he picked up right where he left off when he got out.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The I-44 Eastbound exit ramp to travel Westbound on Chestnut Expressway will be closed until Wednesday, June 8, 2022. According to MoDOT, starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, the exit ramp will be closed to allow construction crews to replace the pavement on Chestnut Expressway. Travelers can turn right at […]
BRANSON, Mo – W. 76 Country Blvd has reopened with temporary lane closures from Truman Rd to Forsythe St after a single-vehicle crash caused damage to an electric pole at approximately 9:44 a.m on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Police shut down that area of W. 76 Country Blvd for...
A few details have been released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek on Lake Norfork that shut down State Highway 201 for a time. According to information from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy was riding on a tube behind a ski boat when he was thrown from the tube. The 911 call came in at 1:40 Sunday afternoon saying they were having trouble getting the juvenile onto a pontoon to rescue him.
(KTTS News) — We now know the name of the man who died after a shooting at a party near Ozark over the Memorial Day weekend. Robert Winningham was 46. The Christian County Sheriff says he got into a fight with someone and fired a handgun. Someone else fired...
One part of the historic route 66 through Laclede County suffered a major loss yesterday (Wednesday). Firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed the old Oasis Truck Port and Café after fire broke out around noon. It first opened in 1958 by then resident Ed Lentz and had been in...
(KTTS News) — A man from Neosho has drowned in the Elk River. The Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Frazier waded into the water to get a boat paddle and was swept downstream. It happened Sunday about a half mile south of Ginger Blue.
Police have arrested two people in Lake Ozark for firing shots at the Bagnell Dam Strip. Reports say the two suspects were at a local establishment in the Lake Ozark area Monday night when they were asked to leave. That’s when witnesses say the two pulled out guns and started firing shots into the air as they left.
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
KTTS is sending YOU to experience Sportsland Pickup Covers & Trailer Sales. Known all over the Ozarks for excellent service, our friends at Sportsland provide THE best in pickup covers, camper shells, side-steps, wheels, tires and hundreds of other aftermarket accessories for your truck, Jeep, UTV, ATV and more! And don’t forget trailers!
(KTTS News) — The Barry County sheriff says three inmates broke out of the jail early Friday morning. Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins are on the run. The sheriff says the men should be considered armed and dangerous.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. – One motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash near the area of Highway 60 and Central Ave in Marionville, Mo. Police say James Weber, 47, of Marionville left the roadway on his 2002 Suzuki before going airborne, striking an embankment. The police report indicates Weber was...
Comments / 0