Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth fire crew returns from battling wildfires in Wilbarger, Taylor counties

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

A team from the Fort Worth Fire Department has returned from the fire front in Wilbarger County where the 28,000 acre Coconut wildfire is now out.

In mid-May five Fort Worth firefighters were dispatched along with fellow firefighters from McKinney, Allen, Dallas, Houston and San Angelo - part of the Texas Intra-state Fire Mutual Aid System.

For the past two weeks, they've worked long, hot days to contain not only the Coconut fire but also the 11,000 acre Mesquite Heat fire near Abilene which is now about 85 percent contained.

