Dallas, TX

Suspect captured in murder of south Dallas security guard

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

Nearly three months after a security guard was gunned down in South Dallas, police have found the man they've been looking for.

On April 7th, Karl Hollins was found badly wounded in the middle of Harmon Street near Robert B. Cullum Boulevard, a few blocks from Fair Park, according to Dallas Police.

Hollins died at the hospital. Witnesses saw Hollins and a man named Anthony Brown in a confrontation. It appeared Hollins approached Brown in what the witnesses called "an aggressive manner."

They claimed Brown pulled a pistol and shot Hollins before getting away in a truck.

Dallas detectives got several tips leading them to Brown who was placed at the scene by cell phone records. He is locked up at the Dallas County jail on a murder charge.

