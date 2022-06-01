ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8l6U_0fwqT4JU00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

Funeral services to begin Tuesday for Texas school shooting victims

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 7

LilLost2
3d ago

I can't even fathom how someone could even think of a child in that way and anyone that helps make crap like that possible! definitely a special place in hell for that kind of evil. prayers to all these children and their family's and all the ones still missing, may they all be found and able to go home!

Reply
10
Beege52
3d ago

Thank God many of the lost kids were recovered. We must pay attention to people with children. Please! Learn the signs!

Reply
4
Related
CBS DFW

Escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, now linked to slayings of 3 children, 2 adults

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms they believe convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez, 46, has killed five more people, three of which are children since escaping from custody May 12. The slain family was from Houston and were visiting their weekend home, according to law enforcement. They were seen alive, earlier in the day on June 2. The home where they were killed was cleared multiple times, as it's within the primary search perimeter, according to law enforcement. But officials said they believe Lopez broke into the home at some point after hiding in the woods."He broke...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Colorado#Sex Trafficking
ValleyCentral

Child dies after boat capsizes in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a 5-year-old child after a boat capsized on Thursday morning. At 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Coast Guard found the capsized boat and called Border Patrol for assistance. A family from Guatemala was on the boat when it capsized, CBP told […]
ACCIDENTS
KTLO

Guilty plea to numerous charges gets man 12 years in prison

A man who allegedly devised a plan to test the market for goods before he stole them out of a storage unit appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday. Thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Wayne Albrecht entered a guilty plea to the charges against him in five criminal cases and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
KOLR10 News

Resident taken hostage in shooting receives Citizen Service Medal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Friday, June 3, the Springfield Police Department Leadership Council held their annual departmental awards ceremony recognizing various officers’ achievements— and one citizen. The survivor of an October 2021 hostage situation. On October 17, 2021, Springfield Police responded to an officer-involved shooting at a South Kansas Expressway Kum & Go. An officer approached […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A police chase that covered two states ends in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker. Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.
JOPLIN, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (06/03)

Kourtney N Wood of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 5/28/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Vicky Sue Wood of Clinton, MO was arrested on 5/28/2022 for burglary in the 1st degree and stealing. Jesse Dale Anspaugh of Clinton, MO was arrested on 5/28/2022 for violation of protection...
CLINTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 60 acts of vandalism in two weeks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Three inmates escape Barry County Jail, all subjects considered armed and dangerous

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail. Police are searching for Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Authorities said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. According to online court records Stephen was in jail for drug-related charges, […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
kscj.com

BODY OF MISSING WOMAN RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

AUTHORITIES SAY CREWS HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MISSING OMAHA, NEBRASKA WOMAN FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER. OFFICIALS SAID THE BODY OF 20-YEAR-OLD EMMA SUE OLSEN WAS FOUND IN THE MISSOURI RIVER ALONG THE HARRISON COUNTY BORDER THURSDAY MORNING. INVESTIGATING OFFICERS SAY OLSEN WAS ON A BOAT IN THE RIVER...
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Arrested for Multiple Stealing Offenses

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Plains man due to his multiple stealing and property damage offenses. On June 1st, a Deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at West Plains Marine, where an Arctic Cat Utility Vehicle was used to break down a chain link fence, where another Arctic Cat was stolen.
WEST PLAINS, MO
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy