Yonkers, NY

Bear Spotted Near Golf Course In Yonkers

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The Yonkers Police Department received reports of bear sightings in the Fox Terrace area adjacent to Dunwoodie Golf Course. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A curious black bear took in the sights around a golf course in Westchester County before retreating back into the woods, officials reported.

In Westchester, police in Yonkers received multiple reports over the weekend regarding a bear - or bears - that were spotted in the Fox Terrace area near the Dunwoodie Golf Course on Wasylenko Lane.

It marks the latest bear sighting reported in Westchester this spring.

“Don’t panic. Bears are more likely to be afraid of you than you are of them,” New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) officials stated. “Enjoy the privilege of seeing a magnificent wild animal, but don’t lose sight of the fact that bears are powerful animals that will defend themselves if they feel threatened.”

NYSEDC said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

  • Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;
  • Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;
  • Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.
  • If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

 “What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.

"If a bear creates any problem, the New Castle Police will respond, and, if necessary, the NYSDEC. Otherwise, the black bear is natural to the area and residents should take the following NYSDEC recommended precautions."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Concrete Truck Destroys Bridge In Hudson Valley

A wooden bridge in the Hudson Valley is no more after it was shattered by a concrete truck.The crash happened in Ulster County Thursday, June 2, in Marbletown, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.Investigators said a concrete truck was driving east on County Route 6 at around noon when …
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
