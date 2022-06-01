ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Services set for real estate developer Scott Wolstein

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Funeral services have been set for real estate executive Scott Wolstein .

He died last week at the age of 69. According to a press release from Flats East Bank, Wolstein died on May 26 after a battle with cancer. Wolstein and his father created Developers Diversified Realty in 1992. The company eventually owned 500 shopping centers around the country, along with retail, office and mixed-use projects.

“His love of Cleveland is legend. He took immense pride in his hometown and worked with his mother to realize his father’s dream of creating The Flats East Bank, a transformative neighborhood that brought new life to downtown Cleveland,” the press release states.

Scott Wolstein was born in South Euclid in 1952 to Bert and Iris Wolstein, the namesake of Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

He is survived by his four children, his mother, sister, and his best friend and partner in life, Jillian. Being a father was, in his words, “the most important job he ever had.”

His funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at the Park Synagogue Main at 3300 Mayfield Rd. in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be held at Lake View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 14398 County Line Rd. in Chagrin Falls Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.

