Two men jailed in Parker County, accused in a stabbing death in Milsap

Two Mineral Wells men are now locked up and charged in the murder of a man whose body was found alongside railroad tracks in Parker County last month.

Police reports say Jamie Shaw was found dead from multiple stab wounds in Milsap on May 20th. A witness told investigators he'd heard two men identified as Ryan Loftis and William Watts talking about preparing to kill Shaw.

Now, both have been caught. Loftis was found hiding out in Palo Pinto County while Watts surrendered in Arkansas. He has now been extradited back to Parker County to face charges.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram