ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvZZl_0fwqSs1q00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

88 migrants found in trailer transporting onions

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

Girl Scouts honor Uvalde victim with Bronze Cross

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Brief history of Texas inmates who have escaped TDCJ custody

Houston, TX. – Prison breaks are not just the stuff Hollywood writes movies about. While escaping the confines of a high-security facility is extremely difficult, it does happen. In Texas, there have been quite a few notable escapes over the past few decades that have made big headlines. The...
UPI News

Police kill escaped Texas inmate in shootout, ending monthlong manhunt

June 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said late Thursday that an escaped Texas inmate who has led law enforcement on a nearly monthlong manhunt has been killed by police in a shootout. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it was informed at about 10:30 p.m. that Gonzalo Lopez had been shot dead by police in the city of Jourdanton, which is located about 40 miles south of San Antonio.
JOURDANTON, TX
internewscast.com

Grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped Texas inmate are identified

The Texas family killed by an escaped inmate was identified as a 66-year-old man and his four grandchildren, authorities said. During a news conference Friday, Crime Stoppers of Houston identified the victims as Mark Collins, 66; Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11. Andy...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Inundate South Texas Daily

EDINBURG – In recent days, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 414 illegal aliens in three large groups.  Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered two separate large groups near Roma and Rio Grande City. On June 1, agents, with the assistance of the Texas Military Department, apprehended 176 migrants illegally present in the U.S. The next day, agents apprehended another 136 illegals. The groups were comprised of 78 unaccompanied children, 153 family members and 81 single adults. The aliens were from Cuba and various Central and South American countries…
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
West, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Child dies after boat capsizes in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a 5-year-old child after a boat capsized on Thursday morning. At 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Coast Guard found the capsized boat and called Border Patrol for assistance. A family from Guatemala was on the boat when it capsized, CBP told […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Sex Trafficking#Bronze Cross Hsi
Click2Houston.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for spending $50 million to buy bulletproof shields for school police

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called on state leaders Friday to move around $50 million in the state budget to buy bulletproof shields for school police officers following a mass shooting last month at an elementary school in Uvalde where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Texas man pleads guilty to transporting child inside plastic bin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas resident has admitted to illegally transporting a minor non-U.S. citizen within the country in federal court. Fernando Jaramillo,22, admitted he knew the minor was illegally present in the United States. Jaramillo arrived on March 9 at the checkpoint near Sarita where authorities noticed...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas restaurants desperate for staff despite rising wages

New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly jobs report show the United States has added 390,000 jobs in May, which is the 17th monthly gain in a row. With all of that job growth comes the need for workers, but the Central Texas restaurant industry is still in a desperate search for staff.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy