Cranberry Township residents asked to avoid using water for 'non-essential purposes'

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heads up, Cranberry Township residents, the township is asking you to avoid using water for "non-essential purposes" until further notice.

Township officials have said there is a system issue with the West View Water Authority Baden Treatment Plant.

For those who have discolored water, officials have said to let the water run until it is clear.

Customers may notice decreased water pressure or discolored water.

The water still meets quality standards and is safe to use.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.