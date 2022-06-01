ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Cranberry Township residents asked to avoid using water for 'non-essential purposes'

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5pYj_0fwqSr9700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psxru_0fwqSr9700
Cranberry Township residents asked to avoid using water for 'non-essential purposes' 00:37

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heads up, Cranberry Township residents, the township is asking you to avoid using water for "non-essential purposes" until further notice.

Township officials have said there is a system issue with the West View Water Authority Baden Treatment Plant.

For those who have discolored water, officials have said to let the water run until it is clear.

Customers may notice decreased water pressure or discolored water.

The water still meets quality standards and is safe to use.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Comments / 1

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cranberry Township says water is safe to drink after earlier issue

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Cranberry township provided the following update on the water issue:. “Due to an abrupt increase in water production, sediment was stirred up in the piping distribution system causing discolored water. The water is safe to drink.The increase was necessary to store water in preparation for a potential shutdown resulting from the train derailment in Harmar, upstream of both of our water treatment facilities.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Repairs underway on water main break in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a significant water main break at a busy McCandless Township intersection. Earlier, water was bubbling up out of the ground right at the corner of Ingomar and Bellcrest roads, which is right where Ingomar Elementary School is located. It appears that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bizjournals

Port Authority of Allegheny County to undergo name change and rebranding

The region's largest transit agency will soon go by a new name and undergo a rebranding effort. That's according to a press release from the Port Authority of Allegheny Country, which serves as the public transit operator for the city of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas via its dozens of bus lines and several light-rail routes that connect downtown to the South Hills.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Warn Of USPS Scam

Butler Township Police are warning of a scam circulating the area. They say one resident called police after they received a text message from an unknown number asking for additional money to deliver a package which was not labeled properly. Police say the U.S. Postal Service does not send text...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cranberry Township, PA
Cranberry Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
explorejeffersonpa.com

I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Jefferson and Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting the public about upcoming ramp closures for milling and paving on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties. For this weekend’s closures in Clarion County, the Exit 60: Shippenville Eastbound on ramp only will be closed all day...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority to receive $780,000 from American Rescue Plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Port Authority is set to receive more than $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan.Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced the funding of $780,000 on Thursday.The Port Authority will use the funding to restore transit service that was cut earlier in the pandemic.Back in April, the Port Authority also received $84 million from the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Kdka Tv
beavercountyradio.com

Counterfeit $100 Bill Used at Dollar General in Slippery Rock Twp., New Brighton Police also Issue Warning for Counterfeit $100 Bills

(Photo from New Brighton Area Police Department Facebook Page) (Slippery Rock Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Dollar General on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Twp. last Friday, May 24, 2022, at 12;40 PM for a report of a counterfeit $100 Bill being used to purchase items.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

GNC hosts ribbon cutting for new world headquarters in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday was a ribbon-cutting day in the Strip District. GNC showed off its new world headquarters at Hopper Place in the Three Crossings Development. The new state-of-the-art office space will support both in-house and remote workers. Meanwhile, plans are moving forward to turn GNC's old headquarters in downtown on Wood Street between Sixth and Oliver avenues into apartment buildings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe-area leaders upbeat about proposed merger of Excela, Butler health systems

Leaders in the Latrobe area expressed optimism about the future of health care in their community after an announcement that the local system of medical providers, Excela Health, is planning to merge with a similar organization in Butler and Clarion counties. Officials with Westmoreland County-based Excela have said the move...
LATROBE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Trend Upwards

There’s been another uptick in local COVID hospitalizations. Officials with Butler Memorial Hospital say they are treating 18 patients for COVID-19, with three patients in the ICU as of Tuesday afternoon. This is an increase of four patients hospitalized as well as one more local resident needing care in...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Troopers seek man accused of passing fake $100 bills in Derry Township

Police are seeking help to identify a man accused of passing several counterfeit $100 bills at two discount stores in Derry Township last month. Trooper Steve Limani said the first incident occurred 6 p.m. May 18 at the Dollar General store in Millwood where a white male entered and purchased $350 worth of Visa gift cards and a birthday card using four counterfeit $100 bills.
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

JA BizTown provides unique program for students

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — It was supposed to start in early 2020, but then the pandemic hit. Junior Achievement BizTown, which offers a unique, life-like program for students, had to be put on hold. Its doors are now open, and thousands of students are getting a hands-on experience that they wouldn't get in a classroom.It's an experience some are saying proves it's not easy being an adult."I don't want to have to pay like taxes and bills and stuff like that," said Emily Mitch, a student in the Penn Trafford School District. But they are, thanks to JA BizTown, a program that...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
wdac.com

Getting Tough With Price Fixing In PA

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano has introduced legislation designed to enhance the ability of the state attorney general to prosecute individuals and businesses that collude to artificially raise the prices of PA goods. The lawmaker highlighted that price fixing cases are currently far too difficult to prosecute, citing the dire need to pass the bill and provide the attorney general with the necessary tools to enforce price-fixing laws. The new bill would also shield whistleblowers and encourage individuals with internal knowledge of price-fixing violations to come forward. Pisciottano is currently gathering co-sponsors for the bill and it will soon be referred to a state House committee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Citiparks announces opening date for 11 pools, but lifeguard shortage still impacting operations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A shortage of lifeguards is restricting the operations at city swimming pools; however, city officials have now recruited enough to open 11 facilities for the summer.CitiParks will open 11 city pools on Saturday, June 18, city officials said. Those pools include:Ammon Bloomfield Jack Stack Highlard Magee Moore Ormsby Ream Riverview Schenley WestwoodCity officials said they have hired 107 lifeguards but need 180-200 to operate the pools at full capacity.Because staffing levels are still low, CitiParks said they won't be able to offer learn-to-swim lessons, water aerobics and swim team.These will be the pools' hours of operation:Monday - Friday12-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim 1-7 p.m. : Open Swim 7-7:45 p.m. : Adult Lap SwimSaturday, Sunday & Holidays (Holidays: Juneteenth Observance on 6/20, July 4th, and Labor Day)12-1 p.m. : Adult Lap Swim 1-5:45 p.m.:  Open Swim For more information on the pools, visit CitiParks website here. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy